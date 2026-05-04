Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the BJP’s historic victory in West Bengal marks the lotus blooming from Gangotri to Gangasagar, urging all parties to focus on change over revenge and prioritise the state’s future over fear.

In a sweeping electoral moment that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is unequivocally attributing to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party’s landmark victory in West Bengal — alongside strong performances in Assam and Puducherry — has been framed as a decisive endorsement of his governance model, political messaging, and national vision.

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From the party’s central leadership to its grassroots workers, the message was consistent: this was not just a win, but a validation of Modi’s leadership at a critical political juncture.

Modi Sets the Tone: Democracy, Trust, and Leadership

Addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters, Modi cast the victory as a moment rooted in public trust — a trust that party leaders say has been built under his leadership over the past decade.

“It is a day of trust in the great democracy of India, trust in the politics of performance, trust in the resolve of stability, trust in the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat.”

He acknowledged the mandate across states, placing people at the centre of the outcome.

“I bow before the people of West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Keralam.”

For the BJP, however, this trust is inseparable from Modi’s political narrative — one that emphasises stability, development, and national integration.

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From Gangotri to Gangasagar: A Leadership Arc

In one of the most striking metaphors of his address, Modi linked the party’s geographic spread to a symbolic consolidation under his leadership.

“And today, with victory in West Bengal, from Gangotri (Uttarakhand) to Ganga Sagar (West Bengal), it is nothing but the lotus in full bloom.”

Listing Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal as states aligned with the BJP or NDA, the Prime Minister underscored what party leaders describe as a seamless political expansion driven by a central leadership vision.

A Clear Message to Bengal: ‘Badlav, Not Badla’

Even as the BJP celebrates its breakthrough in West Bengal, Modi struck a note of restraint — a tone that party leaders say reflects his approach to governance.

“When the BJP has won in Bengal, there should be talk of 'badlav' (change) not 'badla' (revenge), 'bhavishya' (future) not 'bhay' (fear).”

He reinforced the democratic ethos that has been central to his messaging.

“Winning and losing are a natural part of democracy and politics, but the people of the five states have shown the world why the country is the mother of democracy.”

Bengal Breakthrough: Leadership at the Core

The BJP’s surge past 200 seats in West Bengal — ending the Trinamool Congress’s 15-year rule — is being positioned by the party as one of the most significant political milestones under Modi’s leadership.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah directly credited the Prime Minister’s leadership for energising the party’s cadre and sustaining its long-term push in the state.

“In this arduous journey of the BJP from zero to a resounding majority today, I bow to all those workers who offered their lives, endured violence, suffered torture, and yet never wavered from the path of ideology -- and to their families.”

Shah framed the result as both ideological and political — aligning it with the leadership’s consistent critique of opposition strategies.

“The people of Bengal have taught such a lesson to infiltrators and their sympathisers that parties indulging in appeasement politics will never be able to forget it.”

‘Sonar Bangla’: A Vision Anchored in Leadership

As the BJP looks ahead, its vision for West Bengal is being articulated as an extension of Modi’s development-centric governance.

“BJP will work day and night to restore the lost glory of Bengal, the sacred land of great personalities like Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, Swami Vivekananda, Kavi Guru Tagore, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, and realise the dream of 'Sonar Bangla',” Shah said.

BJP president Nitin Nabin echoed this sentiment, linking the mandate directly to Modi’s leadership.

“This sacred land of great personalities is now set to witness a new era of peace, prosperity and good governance. This historic victory is an indelible symbol of reclaiming West Bengal's identity, its great culture and its lost pride.”

“Under the leadership of Narendra Modi ji, we are fully committed to realising the resolve to build 'Sonar Bangla' and ensuring all-round development of the state.”

Assam and Puducherry: Reinforcing the Leadership Mandate

Beyond West Bengal, the BJP’s retention of power in Assam and its return in Puducherry are also being seen as reaffirmations of Modi’s leadership.

Shah described the Assam result as a continuation of public trust in the NDA government’s work.

“Your overwhelming affection and support strengthens our pledge to serve you better and fulfil your aspirations.”

Opposition Under Attack: Leadership Contrast

Several BJP leaders used the moment to draw a contrast between Modi’s leadership and the opposition.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju took aim at rival parties.

“Reminds me of the sin committed by Congress, TMC, DMK and SP by voting against the women of India.”

Senior leader Ravi Shankar Prasad framed the verdict as a larger ideological endorsement.

“This mandate is a victory of development, good governance and the spirit of 'Nation First' over appeasement, corruption and fear.”

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla went further, suggesting a collapse of opposition unity.

“The biggest takeaway of this election is that the 'INDI' alliance has completely broken and vanished.”

Participation, Women Voters, and Institutional Strength

Modi also pointed to voter participation as a key highlight — something BJP leaders say reflects confidence in the system under his leadership.

“The nearly 93 per cent voter turnout in West Bengal has been historic in itself, and new records of voting have also been set in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala.”

He drew particular attention to women voters.

“Women's participation in this election has been exceptionally high and this is emerging as the brightest picture of Indian democracy.”

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the role of institutions and officials.

“History will always remember your contribution to maintaining the dignity of India's democracy.”

A Leadership-Centric Mandate

For the BJP, the 2026 assembly election results are not being seen in isolation. Instead, they are being woven into a larger narrative — one where Narendra Modi’s leadership is positioned as the central force behind electoral success, organisational expansion, and ideological consolidation.

Yet, even at the height of celebration, Modi’s closing message carried a note of responsibility — one that his party will now be expected to translate into governance on the ground.

“When the BJP has won in Bengal, there should be talk of 'badlav' (change) not 'badla' (revenge), 'bhavishya' (future) not 'bhay' (fear).”

A victory framed around leadership, but one that now faces the test of delivery.