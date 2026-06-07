BJP National President Nitin Nabin recalled the party's movement for Jharkhand's creation and said the BJP will 'now work' for its development. He said party workers are determined to re-establish the 'Lotus' on the 'soil of Jharkhand'.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Sunday recalled the movement spearheaded by the Bharatiya Janata Party for the creation of Jharkhand, and said the party will "now work" to help in the development of the State. The BJP chief said that the party workers are fully determined to re-establish the 'Lotus' on the "soil of Jharkhand".

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After participating in a plantation drive at Kuchu, Nabin told reporters, "I firmly believe that just as the Bharatiya Janata Party struggled to create Jharkhand, it will now work to shape and develop it. A renewed sense of enthusiasm and zeal is emerging among our party workers; they are fully resolved to firmly re-establish the BJP's 'Lotus' on the soil of Jharkhand".

BJP leader Arjun Munda told ANI that the visit of Nabin is instilling the young party workers with inspiration and organisation. "Our young national president is visiting Jharkhand. His visit is providing great inspiration to the organisation and our workers - especially the young ones. The workers are very enthusiastic"

Strengthening Party's Organisational Structure

The BJP chief is on a two-day visit to Jharkhand to participate in a series of meetings and interactions aimed at strengthening the party's organisational structure and expanding public outreach across the state. According to the party, he will chair various organisational meetings and engage extensively with public representatives, senior officials, intellectuals, and grassroots party workers during his two-day engagement, which started on Saturday.

National Strategy and Outreach Plans

On June 2, the Bharatiya Janata Party convened an important meeting of all State Presidents to discuss organisational priorities and upcoming political initiatives. The meeting was chaired by Nitin Nabin and attended by National General Secretaries, including the organisation's General Secretary BL Santhosh.

A major focus of the meeting was the preparation of a comprehensive outreach and public engagement campaign to mark the completion of 12 years of the NDA government at the Centre. Detailed plans were discussed to effectively communicate the government's achievements and developmental initiatives to the people. The meeting also reviewed organisational activities across states, assessed the party's grassroots performance, and deliberated on strategies for upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Discussions emphasised strengthening the party structure at every level, particularly at the booth level. (ANI)