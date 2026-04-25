Seven Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MPs, including Raghav Chadha, have switched to the BJP. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slammed the move with a 'washing machine' jibe. AAP is now planning to seek action under the anti-defection law.

Congress Slams Move with 'Washing Machine' Jibe

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Saturday invoked the "washing machine" jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after seven Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MPs switched to the ruling camp. Jairam Ramesh said that Raghav Chadha and six other MPs who shook hands with the BJP, "stand brutally exposed." "The BJP washing machine is back, along with the Modi washing powder. Those who projected themselves as paragons of virtue, integrity, and ideology stand brutally exposed," Jairam Ramesh wrote on X.

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Former Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "BJP managed to lure Raghav Chadha. BJP knows this politics of hunting, it happens in Bengal too... When Mamata Banerjee feels that the results are in danger, she also enters the fray and deploys her agency, I-PAC, for hunting. I-PAC reaches out to our candidates who are expected to win... BJP also practices politics of hunting and so does Mamata Banerjee... This is the new normal in today's politics."

7 AAP MPs Join BJP, Formalise Split

The remarks come after the trio of MPs--Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal--parted ways with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday and subsequently joined the BJP in the presence of party leadership.

Addressing a presser in the national capital, Chadha informed that Sandeep Pathak, Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikramjit Singh Sahney and Swati Maliwal have also switched to the BJP. Raghav Chadha said that they have informed the Chairman of the House, in accordance with the rules, of leaving the party. He formalised a split that had been building for weeks, announcing that two-thirds of the party's Upper House members would merge with the BJP.

AAP Works on New Strategy

Meanwhile, the AAP has now begun working on a new strategy. Deliberations are ongoing among party leaders regarding the situation. Late last night, after returning from a visit to Gujarat, senior party leader Manish Sisodia met party convenor Arvind Kejriwal at his residence. Manish Sisodia was in Rajkot to campaign for the party in the Gujarat municipal elections.

Party sources said, "After returning to Delhi late at night, Sisodia went straight from the airport to the residence of party convenor Arvind Kejriwal. The two leaders met for more than half an hour. During the meeting, they also discussed the possible impact of the split and what the future strategy should be."

Party to Seek Action Under Anti-Defection Law

Party sources said, "The chief whip in the Upper House, ND Gupta, will submit a letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman against Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal."

"Gupta's letter will seek action as per the anti-defection law. These 3 leaders were seen in public joining the BJP. The remaining four were not seen in the public domain, making that move. Hence, the chief whip will lodge the complaint against the three MPs seen in the BJP office," a party source added. (ANI)