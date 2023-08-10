BJP wants central agencies to probe 'Veena Tax' and 'Rs 95 crore' paid to Congress, CPI-M, Muslim League netas

The BJP calls for an investigation into alleged illegal transactions involving Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter and her firms, including Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL). The BJP cites evidence of financial impropriety and demands scrutiny by central investigative agencies.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has sought an enquiry by central investigative agencies into the illegal transactions between Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena T and her firm Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd and Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL). Briefing media persons on what is being termed as 'Veena tax' by the BJP, party leader Tom Vadakkan said, "Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter, T Veena, allegedly received Rs 1.72 crore in monthly instalments from the private company Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) for the last three years.

The New Delhi bench of the Income Tax Interim Settlement Board ruled that the money was given considering the relationship with a 'prominent person'. Giving details of the controversy, he said: "Veena and her company, Exalogic Solutions, had agreed to supply the CMRL with IT, marketing consulting, and software services. However, the income tax examination discovered that no services were provided. According to CMRL Managing Director S N Sasidharan Kartha, the money was paid in monthly instalments as per the contract."

Vadakkan said that the Income Tax Department had been able to demonstrate the "illegal transaction" with the help of convincing evidence that the money was paid for services that were not provided, according to a settlement board bench comprising Justices Amrapali Das, Rameshwar Singh, and M. Jagadish Babu.

The BJP leader also made light of the IRB report, which noted that documents seized from the residence of CMRL Chief Financial Officer K S Sureshkumar -- who worked with the company for 27 years -- and his subsequent statement revealed that prominent politicians from the Congress, the Muslim League and the Communist Party of India-Marxist were "recipients of cash" running into "Rs 95 crore".

