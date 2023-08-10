Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why Opposition is NOT making a hue and cry over 'payments' to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter

    Kerala Chief Minister's daughter Veena Vijayan allegedly received Rs 1.72 crore from a private company Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) in monthly installments in the last three years. However, the Congress party has chosen to remain silent in the Assembly when their own party's leaders' names were revealed in the report. 

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 10, 2023, 12:28 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Following the revelation that Veena Vijayan, daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was allegedly paid Rs 1.72 crore, it was anticipated that the Opposition, led by V D Satheesan, would attack the Left government in the Assembly on Wednesday. When the names of their own leaders turned up on the list of people who received the funds from the privately owned sand mining company Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL), the UDF decided to keep quiet about the charges.

    Leaders of the UDF have backed off as they are worried about adverse consequences if they push the matter further.

    The Income Tax Interim Settlement Board raided the office of CMRL on January 25, 2019. The diary was recovered during the inspection which had the details of monthly payments or the quota given to prominent people. 

    Meanwhile, the Managing Director of CRML Sasidharan Kartha refuted the allegations and told Asianet News that he has no knowledge of the controversial deal. He also said that there no money transaction was made with Veena and her company Exalogic.

    A contract for IT and marketing consulting services from Veena was signed with the CMRL in December 2016. In March 2017, a new contract for software services was made with Veena's firm, Exalogic. These indicated that Exalogic and Veena each have to receive Rs. 3 lakh and Rs. 5 lakh each month, respectively.

    Kartha and company officials later tried to withdraw the statement through an affidavit. However, the Income Tax Department stood firm on the argument that the money was paid to Veena and Exalogic illegally.
     

