Veteran BJP leader and former Delhi MP Vijay Kumar Malhotra passed away at 93. A five-time MP and two-time MLA, he was a key figure in Delhi politics and a guiding force for the BJP since the days of Jan Sangh.

New Delhi: Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 93, the party confirmed. Malhotra had been undergoing treatment at AIIMS for the past few days. Widely respected for his simplicity, integrity, and tireless service to the public, he played a pivotal role in shaping the BJP’s presence in Delhi and nurturing its grassroots organisation since the days of the Jan Sangh. His demise marks the end of an era for the party in the national capital.

BJP Pays Tribute To A Veteran Leader

"With deep sorrow, we have to inform that senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party and the first president of Delhi BJP, Prof. Vijay Kumar Malhotra, passed away this morning," Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said in a statement. He added, "His life was an example of simplicity and dedication to public service. Since the days of Jan Sangh, he worked tirelessly to expand the ideology of the Sangh in Delhi. His life has always been, and will continue to be, a source of inspiration for all BJP workers."

A Life Dedicated To Public Service

Malhotra was a prominent figure in Delhi politics, serving as a five-time Member of Parliament (MP) and two-time Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA). Over decades, he became a recognisable face of the BJP in the capital, mentoring generations of party workers and shaping the organisation’s political strategy in Delhi.

Passing Away Coincides With Party Milestone

Malhotra’s passing occurred a day after the Delhi BJP inaugurated its permanent office at DDU Marg, which was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. The event was seen as a significant milestone in strengthening the party’s presence in the city.