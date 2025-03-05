CM Yogi announces digital libraries in urban areas, honoring Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s legacy

CM Yogi Adityanath unveils initiatives in UP's 2025-26 budget, including a corporation for outsourced workers, district appointment zones, and education modernization. The budget prioritizes youth empowerment, job creation, and improved education and healthcare facilities.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath introduced several new initiatives for youth and workers during the discussion on the General Budget 2025-26 in the Vidhan Sabha. He announced the formation of a dedicated corporation to recruit outsourced workers.

"We are setting up this corporation to provide fair employment opportunities and put an end to the exploitation of outsourced workers," he said.

In another significant development, the Chief Minister revealed plans to establish ‘district appointment zones’ in all districts, named after the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. This initiative is designed to streamline local governance and ensure better administrative support at the grassroots level.

Paying tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, CM Yogi also shared measures to modernize education. The budget includes provisions for creating digital libraries in urban areas and introducing new-age courses at government polytechnics. Additionally, he informed that the state will see the establishment of its first Forestry and Horticulture University.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of education and healthcare, stating that they form the foundation of human capital. He highlighted his government’s planned efforts since 2017, saying, "From the very beginning, we have prioritized education, employment, and entrepreneurship."

Discussing the success of Operation Kayakalp, launched in 2017, he expressed satisfaction that "almost 95% of schools have benefited from this scheme." He listed several improvements made in schools, including separate toilets for boys and girls, better flooring, drinking water facilities, solar panels, and digital libraries.

To further enhance education, CM Yogi announced a Rs 2,000 crore budget allocation for improving basic facilities in primary and upper primary schools run by the Basic Education Council. Additionally, under the PM Shri Yojana, Rs 580 crore has been provisioned, and Rs 300 crore has been set aside to transform primary schools into smart schools.

The Chief Minister said, "Our youth is the source of our energy and to take that energy forward in a positive direction, funds have been arranged for the arrangement of NCC Academy for NCC training. Funds has also been arranged for various types of universities.”

He mentioned that a a provision of Rs 100 crore has been made to implement new age courses, including ones related to new technology in all government polytechnics. Arrangements have also made arrangements for Science City in Agra and Varanasi.

Highlighting the government's focus on employment generation, CM Yogi reaffirmed, "From day one, we made it clear that no one will be allowed to play with the future of our youth." He stressed that those exploiting young job seekers have faced strict action, including property confiscation.

To create job opportunities, the government has already provided 7.5 lakh government jobs, revived the MSME sector, connecting 2 crore youth with new employment avenues, and launched initiatives like the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana.

Furthering this mission, CM Yogi announced the development of appointment zones on 100 acres of land in all 75 districts under the PPP model, focusing on large-scale job creation.

