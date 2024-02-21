BJP to launch fresh salvo at Mamata, release documentary 'The Sandeshkhali Shocker'

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to release a documentary titled 'The Sandeshkhali Shocker' amidst escalating tensions in the village of Sandeshkhali in West Bengal.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up to unveil a documentary titled 'The Sandeshkhali Shocker' on Thursday at 9 am. This move comes amidst escalating tensions in the village of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, which has emerged as a battleground between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and the opposition BJP ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    The turmoil in Sandeshkhali began on February 8 when several women came forward with allegations of sexual assault against TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his associates. Shajahan has been evading authorities ever since his supporters attacked officials from the Enforcement Directorate during a raid related to a ration scam investigation.

    Local villagers have accused Shajahan and his cohorts of forcibly seizing land and converting it into fish farms. The Calcutta High Court has expressed concern over Shajahan's involvement in the violence and the state police's failure to apprehend him for over 19 days.

    In a significant development, the West Bengal Police have filed a second First Information Report (FIR) in the Sandeshkhali case, adding charges of gang rape based on a complaint from another woman. Two TMC leaders, Uttam Sardar and Shibaprasad Hazra, along with their associates, have been implicated in the FIR.

    Mamata prioritizing political interests: BJP

    Amidst mounting pressure, the BJP has accused the Mamata Banerjee government of obstructing the investigation and prioritizing political interests over women's safety. BJP leaders, including former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Rajya Sabha member Kavita Patidar, have condemned the alleged atrocities in Sandeshkhali and criticized the TMC regime for failing to protect women.

    BJP chief J P Nadda has formed a six-member committee to visit Sandeshkhali and assess the situation. However, the delegation was prevented from visiting the village by the police, prompting further criticism from BJP leaders.

    Centre should consider imposing President's Rule: VHP

    Meanwhile, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has condemned the state government's handling of the crisis and called for the Centre to consider imposing President's Rule in West Bengal. VHP working president Alok Kumar denounced Banerjee's response to the allegations and urged decisive action to uphold the rule of law.

    The situation in Sandeshkhali remains tense as political tensions continue to escalate in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

