Union Minister Nityanand Rai expressed confidence in BJP's victory in West Bengal, citing trust in PM Modi and accusing TMC of past violence. Mamata Banerjee refuted exit poll claims and accused BJP of circulating false numbers.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Thursday expressed confidence of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) victory in the West Bengal assembly elections, asserting that the party is poised to form the government with a "thumping majority."

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Speaking to reporters, Rai attributed it to the growing public trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. "BJP is forming the government in Bengal. People of West Bengal have trusted PM Narendra Modi. BJP will definitely form the Govt there with a thumping majority," he said. "In the last elections, Mamata Banerjee's goons stopped voters and didn't let them go to vote. Several people were killed. When Mamata Banerjee government was formed, TMC goons unleashed atrocities...A massacre occurred there. Democracy was murdered there and people were not allowed to vote. So, we would like to thank the Election Commission that they facilitated free and transparent elections in West Bengal this time," he added.

Mamata Banerjee Alleges BJP Foul Play

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday levelled serious allegations against the BJP over the exit poll projections. Affirming confidence in the public, she said that TMC will cross "226 in 2026." In a self-made video shared on X, the CM appreciated the people of West Bengal for massive participation in the polling process, as the combined voter turnout of the two polling phases hit 92.67%. She further lambasted the BJP, accusing it of allegedly circulating false numbers in the media, which claimed the BJP's victory in West Bengal.

TMC vs BJP: A Battle of Narratives

The second phase of polling in West Bengal saw intense competition across key constituencies. While the TMC maintains that its welfare schemes will ensure a return to power, the BJP's narrative focuses heavily on corruption allegations and law-and-order issues.

The results of West Bengal polls will be declared on May 4, along with the outcome of polls in Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.