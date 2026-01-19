Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi said workers are excited as the party elects its new national president. Working President Nitin Nabin is the strongest candidate, expected to be elected unopposed, making him the youngest to hold the post.

Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi on Monday said that all workers and youth of Bihar are excited as the BJP is set to elect its national president, with the party's national working president Nitin Nabin in the fray, as the strongest candidate to win elections.

Speaking to ANI, Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi said, "Today and tomorrow are big days for BJP, BJP is a democratic party. A new National President is going to be elected today in the nomination, and tomorrow we will welcome the new National President. All workers and youth of Bihar are excited that Nitin Nabin has been made the National Working President."

Leaders Praise Democratic Process, New Leadership

"Today is the day of nomination. If there is only one nomination, then whoever becomes the President, their announcement will be made," he added.

BJP leader Amar Shankar Sable praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for developing a new line of leadership for the BJP. "I am very happy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has developed new-generation leadership in the form of Nitin Nabin, and I have come to Delhi today to support him as a proposer. He will move forward carrying the ideology of Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party. There are 22 proposers from Maharashtra, and I am one of them, and we will all support him," he said.

On the BJP National President Election, UP Minister Surya Pratap Shahi said that BJP is a democratic party, and all its presidential elections are conducted through a democratic process. "Today, nominations are being filed for the party president's post. We have all come here to contribute to this process," he said.

Election Process and Expected Outcome

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to elect its new National President today, with the nomination process underway at the party headquarters in Delhi. The (Sangathan parv) event is expected to witness a grand show of strength, with chief ministers from BJP-ruled states, state unit heads, and senior leaders converging in the capital.

The nomination process is scheduled to take place between 2 pm and 4 pm, followed by the scrutiny of nomination papers from 4 pm to 5 pm. Candidates will have the option to withdraw their nominations between 5 pm and 6 pm, and the national election officer will issue a press statement at 6:30 pm.

Nitin Nabin, BJP's National Working President, is all set to file his nomination for the top post today. With the backing of top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Nitin Nabin is expected to be elected unopposed as the party's 12th national president, making him the youngest to hold the position.