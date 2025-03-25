BJP's 'Saugat-e-Modi' campaign to distribute Eid kits to 32 lakh underprivileged Muslims

Read Full Article

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minority Morcha is set to launch its "Saugat-e-Modi" campaign, aiming to distribute special kits to 32 lakh underprivileged Muslims across the country ahead of Eid.

The initiative, kicking off from Nizamuddin in Delhi on Tuesday under the guidance of BJP National President JP Nadda, seeks to ensure that poor Muslim families can celebrate the festival without any hardship. As part of the campaign, 32,000 Minority Morcha workers will collaborate with 32,000 mosques nationwide to reach the needy.

National President of the BJP Minority Morcha, Jamal Siddiqui, outlined the campaign's broader vision, stating that during the holy month of Ramadan and upcoming occasions like Eid, Good Friday, Easter, Nauruz, and the Indian New Year, the Minority Front will reach out to those in need through the "Saugat-e-Modi" campaign. Eid Milan celebrations will also be organised at the district level, he added.

The National Media Charge of the Minority morcha, Yasir Zilani, explained that the "Saugat-e-Modi" scheme is a campaign launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the goal of promoting welfare schemes among the Muslim community and gathering political support for the BJP and NDA.

The campaign is particularly significant as it focuses on the occasions of Ramzan and Eid. Under this campaign, the BJP Minority Morcha plans to reach out to 32 lakh Muslim families and collaborate with 3 thousand mosques.

The kits distributed under the "Saugat-e-Modi" campaign will contain a variety of items. Along with food items, the kits will include clothes, vermicelli, dates, dry fruits, and sugar. Women's kits will contain fabric for suits, while men's kits will include kurta-pyjamas. According to sources, the cost of each kit will be around 500 to 600 rupees.

