Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis predicts a record-breaking hat-trick for BJP in Assam, citing a positive wave under PM Modi and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Sarma also voiced confidence, claiming to have 'destroyed the enemies of the state.'

Fadnavis Predicts Record-Breaking Win for BJP

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday predicted a hat-trick win for the BJP in Assam, saying the party will break previous records under Prime Minister Modi and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's leadership.

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Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, while talking to the reporters, said, "Yes, BJP is going to strike a hat-trick (in Assam). I believe that the BJP will win in Assam by breaking all previous records. The manner in which, under the leadership of PM Modi, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has worked a very positive wave can be seen in Assam this time. BJP will register a massive victory in Assam."

CM Sarma Confident of Historic Result

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted confidence in the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming state Legislative Assembly elections. Speaking with ANI, the CM exuded pride in the Vijay Sankalp Yatra launched by the party in the state and reflected on the people's participation in it. He further took a jibe at the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief, Badruddin Ajmal, and said that the BJP has destroyed the "enemies of the state".

"Our Vijay Sankalp Yatra took place, and a large number of people came and blessed us. We are confident that this time, the historic result will be in favour of the BJP. Whatever Ajmal (AIUDF chief) says, politically, we have completely destroyed the power of the enemies of Assam. Next time, I will end the remaining as well," he said.

'No Indigenous Indian Will Vote for Congress'

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state has witnessed a complete turnaround under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that no local "indigenous Indian" will vote for Congress in the single-phase assembly polls scheduled to be held on April 9.

Speaking on the current political scenario, Sarma told reporters here, "We have completely turned around Assam. Today, people are seeing a new Assam, based on our strong culture and heritage. People, except Bangladeshi infiltrators, are with the BJP. No local indigenous Indian people will vote for Congress."

Election Set for April 9 for 126 Seats

Sarma's remarks come amid growing political tensions in the state ahead of the upcoming elections, as the BJP continues to consolidate its position among indigenous communities in Assam.

Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. The BJP government, led by Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power.

The Assam Chief Minister is set to contest from his traditional Jalukbari seat. The polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, the Election Commission of India announced.