Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore slammed TMC for 'appeasement politics,' predicting wins in Assam and Puducherry and around 160-165 seats in West Bengal. WB BJP President Samik Bhattacharya also expressed confidence for the party in the state.

BJP Confident of Victory in Multiple States

Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore on Wednesday accused the Trinamool Congress of "appeasement politics" and claimed that the BJP will retain power in Assam for the third time and in Puducherry. He also expressed hope about the party performing well in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

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"I feel we should get seats around 160-165... like we saw the excitement in the first phase and the same continues in this... Congress and TMC are like each other... But the state knows that TMC is the enemy of Congress as well... We don't give importance to TMC because it does appeasement... They do not follow the directions and guidelines set by the Centre... People are hoping for change... We are hopeful in Tamil Nadu with the AIADMK alliance; we're winning in Assam and Puducherry," Rathore told ANI.

Focus on West Bengal Elections

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya on Wednesday cast his vote as polling for the second phase of West Bengal Assembly elections is underway across 142 constituencies. Speaking to ANI, Bhattacharya drew a cricket analogy and said, "Our batsmen have scored a century in the first phase of the elections, now the target is a double century".

High Voter Turnout Recorded

West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 78.68% till 3:30 PM on Wednesday amid the ongoing second phase of polling for the assembly elections According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Purba Bardhaman district topped the charts with the highest voter turnout of 83.11% so far, with Hooghly following with 80.77% turnout.

Nadia district recorded a turnout of 79.79% while Kolkata North and South recorded 78% and 75.38% voter turnout, respectively, during the same period. Additionally, South 24 Paraganas also saw massive participation of people with 76.75% voter turnout.

The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)