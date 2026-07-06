Himachal LoP Jai Ram Thakur slammed the Congress government for failures in governance and disaster management. He stated that the BJP has begun preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections, citing recent local body poll wins as a sign of public support.

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): Himachal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun preparations for the 2027 state Assembly elections and accused the Congress government of failing on governance, disaster management, employment, and development.

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Speaking to ANI after returning from the national capital, where he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Thakur said the meetings were not organised for any special event but provided an opportunity to discuss the situation in Himachal Pradesh, including the monsoon, disaster preparedness, and the state's political scenario. "There was no special programme behind these meetings, but whenever we meet senior Union leaders, it is natural to discuss the situation in Himachal Pradesh. We spoke about the ongoing monsoon, the extent of damage caused by rains, and the overall political situation in the state," Thakur said.

Criticism of State on Disaster Management

He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah specifically enquired about the monsoon situation in Himachal Pradesh. "I informed him that this year's monsoon has been comparatively slow and the damage so far has not been extensive. However, the state government has still not been able to compensate for the losses suffered during the disasters of 2023 and 2025. Roads remain damaged, water supply schemes are disrupted, and public infrastructure has not been fully restored. There is disappointment and resentment among the people because the government has neither the intent nor the resources to address these issues effectively," he said.

Thakur said he invited Amit Shah to visit Himachal Pradesh and expressed hope that the Union Home Minister would soon visit the state. "I requested him to come to Himachal Pradesh. As the state moves towards the next Assembly elections, there are several issues on which discussions will take place. I hope the Home Minister will visit Himachal soon and address a public rally," he added.

BJP's Strategy for 2027 Polls

On the BJP's strategy ahead of assembly polls, Thakur said the party continuously works at the organisational level and discussions are already underway as Himachal is entering what he described as the "election year." "After November, effectively only one year will remain before the Assembly elections. BJP does not wait for elections to begin preparations. We constantly review organisational activities and political developments. The recent mandate in Panchayati Raj institutions, Zila Parishads, Block Development Committees, Municipal Corporations and Urban Local Bodies clearly reflects growing public support for the BJP and dissatisfaction with the Congress government," he said.

He added that the BJP's core group meeting would focus on organisational strengthening and future strategy. Responding to Congress criticism that he frequently visits Delhi without securing financial assistance for Himachal, Thakur said such allegations were baseless. "Should we not meet our party leaders? Should we not discuss issues concerning Himachal Pradesh? It is the responsibility of the Congress government to effectively present the state's case before the Centre. Every issue cannot be resolved by abusing the Central Government or the BJP," he said.

He said the Centre has consistently supported Himachal Pradesh through centrally sponsored schemes and financial assistance. "Recently, the Centre approved nearly Rs 3,920 crore as a 50-year interest-free loan for Himachal Pradesh with flexibility in utilisation. Instead of using such funds for development, the Congress government is spending large portions on salaries, pensions and fulfilling its election guarantees. Despite this, they continue blaming the Centre, which is unfortunate," Thakur alleged.

The former Chief Minister also dismissed Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's claim that the BJP would perform worse in the 2027 elections. "The Chief Minister should stop making political predictions. The Congress itself is rapidly losing public support. The results of the Panchayat and Urban Local Body elections have already shown that the ground beneath Congress has slipped. If anyone should worry about seat numbers, it is the Congress. They may not win more seats than can be counted on the fingers of one hand," he claimed.

Allegations of Misgovernance and Discrimination

Targeting the state government over disaster rehabilitation, Thakur alleged that even ministers are not allowed to inaugurate completed public projects without approval from the Chief Minister's Office. He cited a school building in Mandi district that was reconstructed after being damaged due to natural disasters.

Politicisation of Public Projects

"The building was completed months ago. A formal inauguration programme had been organised and local people had gathered, but at the last moment the inauguration was cancelled because, according to information available to us, it was decided that Priyanka Gandhi should inaugurate the school whenever she visits. Until then, the building has remained locked while children continue to suffer during the monsoon. This is what the Congress calls 'system change'," he alleged.

Inadequate Disaster Relief and Discrimination

Thakur said his Assembly constituency was among the worst affected during the 2023 disaster in which several people lost their lives. "On the night of June 30 alone, 22 people died in my constituency, and 33 lives were lost during the entire monsoon season. Even after a year, debris remains uncleared in many places. Roads, drinking water schemes, electricity and communication facilities have not been permanently restored," he said.

He also alleged discrimination in the allocation of disaster relief funds. "Initially, around Rs 234 crore was earmarked for my constituency under the Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA), but this was later reduced to around Rs 60 crore. While the Centre allowed the state to distribute the funds according to the extent of damage, the Congress government reduced assistance to areas represented by opposition legislators. This discrimination will be remembered by the people," he alleged.

He further claimed that FIRs had been registered even against some disaster-affected families, adding that public anger was reflected in the recent local body elections.

Response to Congress Campaigns

Reacting to the Congress decision to launch a statewide campaign on alleged paper leaks and the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation controversy, Thakur said the party was attempting to divert attention from its own failures. "Congress has been wiped out in many parts of the country and the same will happen in Himachal Pradesh. The party is trying to distract people from its failures by raising these issues," he said.

Referring to paper leak allegations, Thakur claimed that Congress governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh witnessed multiple examination paper leaks and alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Himachal Pradesh under the present government. "The Congress had promised five lakh jobs but has failed to fulfil that guarantee. These are the issues on which it has to answer the people," he said.

On the Ram Temple donation controversy, Thakur said, "The matter is under investigation. Whoever has committed any wrongdoing will face action. Nobody will be spared. However, Congress will gain nothing politically by raising this issue because the people of Himachal are far more concerned about the failures of the state government." (ANI)