BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari attacked Sonia Gandhi over "theft of democracy" after a Delhi court ordered a probe. The case pertains to how Gandhi's name was on the 1980 voter list before she obtained Indian citizenship in 1983.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson & National Media Co-Convener Pradeep Bhandari, on Tuesday, launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for consistently talking about "vote theft," while herself being involved in the "theft of democracy." The remarks came after the Special Court for MP/MLA cases at Rouse Avenue set aside a Magistrate’s order that had refused to direct the registration of an FIR against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

'Theft of Democracy': BJP Attacks Sonia Gandhi

Speaking at a press conference, Bhandari said that citizenship remains a fundamental requirement for exercising voting rights in India. "The Constitution of India states that a person needs to be a citizen of India to vote," he said.

Further, he raised critical questions regarding how Gandhi was allowed to cast a vote. "In 1980, Sonia Gandhi was not a citizen of India. A petition was filed in court in 1980 asking on what basis Sonia Gandhi was allowed to cast a vote when she was not a citizen of India. Did she attempt forgery of documents?" he asked.

Pointing at the order, Bhandari said that the Court believes that an investigation should be conducted in the case. The BJP National Spokesperson also said that the Court had observed that the magisterial court did not perform its core function of disclosure of a cognizable offence. "Yesterday, a Delhi court ordered a magisterial court to probe whether a cognizable offence was committed. Those talking about 'vote chori' are indulging in theft of democracy. If you see the court observation, it says that the magisterial court which set aside the case did not use application of mind and did not perform its core function of disclosure of a cognizable offence. The court also believes a probe should be done," he said.

Court Orders Fresh Probe, Criticises Lower Court's Dismissal

Earlier on Monday, the court criticised the dismissal of the complaint based solely on the submission of unverified photocopies, noting that the complaint was rejected as a "bald assertion on the ground of a photocopy of an unverified record."

Highlighting that the voter list is meant strictly for Indian citizens, the court noted allegations that Gandhi's name appeared in the electoral roll with her address at Safdarjung Road, New Delhi, in 1980—prior to obtaining Indian citizenship in April 1983. The court pointed out that her name was reportedly included in 1980, deleted in 1982, and re-added in 1983.

Clarifying that a revisional court cannot assume the duties of a Magistrate, the Special Judge directed the lower court to reconsider the matter systematically: "The revisional court cannot assume the role of a magistrate court. The matter is remanded back and decided afresh. The court shall call a status report from the concerned police officer and shall pass a speaking order after hearing the concerned police officer."

The matter has now returned to the Rouse Avenue Magistrate Court, which will call for a police status report before passing a reasoned order on September 29. (ANI)