Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar says the govt is legally exploring shutting down the KPSC due to widespread corruption. He also questioned the High Court's authority in appointing specific officers to head the SIT probe into the recruitment scam.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday stated that the state government is legally exploring the possibility of shutting down the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) following widespread irregularities, while also questioning the High Court’s prerogative to hand-pick specific officers to head a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

'KPSC has to be closed'

Taking a hard stance on the deep-rooted corruption allegations within the recruitment body, the Chief Minister revealed that the government is considering drastic measures, including shutting down the KPSC altogether, to protect candidates' futures. "We are also very serious. I actually want to tell you that I am speaking about this from a legal perspective. KPSC itself has to be closed, because this is a very big issue. The chairman and others are involved, and we have received a lot of information. A lot of data is with our police. Everything has been investigated, including how it happened, who appointed whom and what was done. Everything will come out," Shivakumar stated.

Emphasising that the future of thousands of aspirants is at stake, he reiterated, "I am thinking about how this can be closed, because we have to think about it legally. The future of the children is important. So, we are looking at this legally to see how it can be closed."

CM Questions High Court's Authority on SIT Appointments

Reacting to the Karnataka High Court's directive ordering the constitution of an SIT to investigate the alleged KPSC recruitment scam, Shivakumar noted that while there is no objection to a thorough probe, appointing specific investigating officers falls squarely within the executive domain of the state government. "There is nothing wrong. Our police have also investigated it. But one thing is, our people are capable of doing it. Let them do it, let the SIT do it. But in terms of officers, I don’t know how they (the court) can interfere. There are certain directions. Who should be appointed or removed has to be decided by the government," Shivakumar said.

He further suggested that the judiciary could monitor the proceedings rather than dictate personnel postings. "If our CID is not doing it right, then let them. Otherwise, let the High Court monitor the inquiry report. But ordering that this particular officer should do the investigation is the legitimate right of the government, and there is a wide discussion going on about that now. Many people from Delhi and different places have called me asking, “How is this happening?” I am legally examining it," he added.

High Court's Directive on SIT Probe

Shivakumar’s remarks come after the Karnataka High Court on September 21 set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by IPS officer Alok Kumar to probe the alleged recruitment irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC).

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order directing the formation of the SIT and ordered that all evidence collected by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the jurisdictional police be handed over to the new team. The court also directed all departments, investigation agencies and public authorities to extend full cooperation to the SIT.

The court has instructed the SIT to submit its investigation report within 100 days from the start of the probe and to file a progress report every 30 days. It further said that all connected criminal petitions filed seeking quashing of the cases will be taken up for consideration only after the SIT places its report. (ANI)