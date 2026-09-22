BJP MLAs walked out of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly over the government's failure to fill job vacancies and address NHM employee issues. Meanwhile, the National Conference and PDP demanded that holidays be declared on Sheikh Abdullah's anniversaries.

BJP stages walkout over unfulfilled promises

BJP MLAs staged a walkout from the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Tuesday, with BJP MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia saying the party raised the issue of National Health Mission (NHM) employees and unfulfilled job promises.

Speaking after the walkout, Mankotia said the issue of NHM employees and job vacancies had also been raised in the Assembly on Monday, but the government had not fulfilled its promises. He questioned why vacancies could not be filled before the restoration of statehood and alleged that the government had also committed corruption in the agriculture bank.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Yesterday too, we raised the issue of NHM employees and the job promise which the govt has not fulfilled. Following this, we staged a walkout from the Assembly today.” Mankotia said the BJP had questioned the government over its unfulfilled promises, but was told that the issues would be addressed after restoration of statehood. “When we ask them why they have not fulfilled any of the promises they made, they say it will be done after restoration of statehood. Very unfortunate," he added.

NC, PDP demand holidays for Sheikh Abdullah

Meanwhile, National Conference MLA Abdul Majid Larmi demanded that the birthdays and death anniversaries of Sheikh Abdullah be declared public holidays. Larmi said either both days should be declared holidays or the holiday on the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh should be cancelled. “The birthday and anniversary of Sheikh Abdullah be declared as holidays. He said either announce a holiday on both days or cancel the holiday on the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh,” he said.

PDP MLA Waheed Para supported the National Conference’s position and also advocated declaring July 13 a state holiday.

Legislators under pressure to perform

MLA MY Tarigami said people were not satisfied and that legislators had limited time to address the issues raised by the public. “We have a very limited opportunity, and we should make the most of it,” Tarigami said, adding that legislators were receiving numerous calls and messages from people and faced the challenge of meeting public expectations.

J&K Assembly Autumn Session Details

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly's autumn session is scheduled from September 21 to September 30, according to the official Assembly portal. The session comprises seven sittings, with legislators expected to raise issues including employment, reservation, regularisation of workers, power tariffs and other public concerns. (ANI)