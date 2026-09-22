Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurated a 317-bed transitional hospital and laid the foundation for a new 800-bed hospital in tribal Tapi district's Vyara. The project is a PPP initiative with the UNM Foundation to boost regional healthcare.

Major Healthcare Boost for Tribal Tapi

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the 317-bed state-of-the-art Transitional Hospital in Vyara, the headquarters of tribal Tapi district. In addition, he laid the foundation stone for the new 800-bed hospital being developed as part of the UNM Medical College and General Hospital project under the PPP model in collaboration with the State Government. He visited and inspected the newly constructed UNM Hospital premises and its various state-of-the-art facilities and gathered information about them.

As part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan being organised across the country to mark 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dedicated public service, Chief Minister dedicated this ambitious healthcare project to the tribal and rural citizens of the region, aimed at improving the health and well-being of people in remote tribal areas.

The region will soon have access to not only quality healthcare services but also a medical college, allowing tribal youth to pursue medical education closer to home.

With advanced healthcare facilities being developed in the tribal region under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Tapi district has achieved another significant milestone in improving healthcare and overall development in the tribal area.

All existing medical services and patient treatment at Vyara General Hospital will now be shifted to the newly constructed 317-bed Transitional Hospital. The facility has been developed within the existing hospital campus to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services and avoid any inconvenience to patients during the construction of the new 800-bed hospital.

As part of the overall project, a healthcare hub will be developed in Vyara, including a 150-seat MBBS medical college and a student hostel. The entire project, with an estimated cost of Rs. 910 crore, will be undertaken by the UNM Foundation. Once operational, the facilities will provide advanced healthcare services closer to home for more than 8 lakh people from Tapi and the border areas of Gujarat and Maharashtra, while ensuring faster access to critical care and emergency treatment.

On the occasion, Minister for Tribal Development and Tapi District in-charge Minister Naresh Patel, Minister of State for Sports and Tourism Dr. Jayram Gamit, Director of Torrent Group, Member of Parliament Parbhu Vasava, District Panchayat President Chanchal Chaudhary, MLAs Mohan Konkani and Mohan Dhodia, District Leader Suraj Vasava, District Collector Dev Chaudhary, along with public representatives, officials and staff of the UNM Mehta Group and officials of the administrative machinery were present.

Modern Healthcare Facilities at the 317-Bed Transitional Hospital

Developed over a carpet area of 9,986 square metres, the hospital has 317 beds, including 271 ward beds and 46 critical care beds. Its OPD capacity has also increased significantly, from around 700 to 1,200 patients per day, with 24 dedicated OPD rooms covering 17 clinical specialities.

The hospital has four fully equipped operation theatres, including three for major surgeries and one for Caesarean and maternity services, along with an ER Minor OT and Post-Mortem OT. For critical care, the hospital has 34 ICU beds, 12 NICU/PICU beds and 6 ER beds. In addition, facilities including advanced pathology and microbiology laboratories, a blood storage centre, X-Ray, USG, an 8-bed dialysis unit, CSSD, a Kangaroo Mother Care Room and NRC Ward have been provided.

Advanced Medical Treatment to Be Available Closer to Home

With specialised medical treatment now available in Vyara, patients from Tapi will no longer need to travel around 75 kilometres to Surat for advanced treatment. This will especially benefit people in tribal and rural areas by providing quality healthcare closer to home and saving both time and travel costs.

Torrent Group Director Jinal Mehta said that the UNM Foundation is undertaking the redevelopment and expansion of Vyara General Hospital in partnership with the Gujarat Government under the PPP model. He said the inauguration of the Transitional Hospital and the foundation stone laying for the new UNM General Hospital mark a new chapter in healthcare for Vyara and the surrounding areas.

The UNM Foundation is the philanthropic organisation of the Mehta family, promoters of the Torrent Group, and undertakes various social initiatives in the fields of healthcare, education, environment, art and culture. In the healthcare sector, the Foundation has undertaken several initiatives, including the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, UNM Children’s Hospital at Kamrej in Surat, and Sankalan Neuro Rehabilitation Centre in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

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