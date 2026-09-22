VP CP Radhakrishnan called for an integrated approach to water management at the 9th India International Water Week. He highlighted water scarcity, warned of future water-based conflicts, and stressed using the 'smallest possible quantum of water'.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Tuesday called for judicious use of water and an integrated approach to water management, stressing the need to meet requirements with the “smallest possible quantum of water”.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 9th India International Water Week-2026, Radhakrishnan said water scarcity remained a major challenge and called for greater awareness about conserving the precious resource. “I came from a place where water scarcity is so much; even at 1000 feet we don’t get water. Agriculture is one of the toughest jobs in my area,” he said.

'Third World War will be for water'

He said there was a growing concern globally that future conflicts could be linked to water resources. “Every intellectual in the world is now saying that the third world war will be for water only,” Radhakrishnan said, calling for awareness that water should be used “preciously” and requirements should be met with the smallest possible quantum of water.

He said such events were significant as they brought together policymakers, experts and stakeholders to deliberate on challenges related to water management.

Advocacy for River Linking

Radhakrishnan also recalled undertaking a 19,000-kilometre Rath Yatra in Tamil Nadu more than two decades ago with a five-point programme, highlighting river linking as its most important component. “It is very close to my heart. More than two decades ago, I undertook a 19,000-kilometre Rath Yatra in my native state of Tamil Nadu, with a five-point programme; the most important point is the linking of rivers. I have said that the Ganges should be linked with Cauvery, so the entire water need of this nation should be taken care of,” he said.

He said he had discussed the issue in detail with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee when he was an MP and expressed happiness over the work being undertaken on river linking.

Integrated Approach and Interstate Cooperation

Radhakrishnan also stressed the need for an integrated approach covering river basin management, groundwater recharge, rainwater harvesting and efficient irrigation. He said disputes between states over water sharing remained a major concern, pointing out that while such disputes were being settled, some parts of the country continued to face drought-like conditions.

He appreciated the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said 10 interstate MoUs had been signed for water sharing. “In two days, seven states, including Himachal, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Haryana, UP and Delhi, have signed MoUs for water sharing. I think this is the greatest achievement of this ministry,” he said. (ANI)