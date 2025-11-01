Telangana BJP leaders, including Ramchander Rao and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, have condemned CM Revanth Reddy for stating 'Pakistan kicked us, and India didn't retaliate' during Operation Sindoor, calling it an insult to the army and demanding an apology.

Telangana BJP President Ramchander Rao on Friday slammed the recent remarks by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Operation Sindoor. The state BJP chief stated that the Congress and Pakistan narratives are aligned.

BJP Alleges Congress-Pakistan Narrative Alignment

Sharing a Post on X, Telangana BJP Chief Ramchander Rao said, "Congress joined hands with Pakistan", When Chief Minister Revanth Reddy insults India saying "Pakistan kicked us and we didn't retaliate," When Congress MP Imran Masood mocks our Army saying "the world laughed at our Surgical Strike," And when Sam Pitroda proudly declares "I feel at home in Pakistan."

He also added, "A simple question must arise in the minds of Jubilee Hills voters. Why do Congress's and Pakistan's narratives always sound the same? Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemned the recent remarks made by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy over India's reply to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

Bandi Sanjay Demands Unconditional Apology

Bandi Sanjay asserted that CM Revanth Reddy insulted the armed forces by stating at a public rally that "Pakistan kicked us, and India didn't retaliate" during Operation Sindoor.

In a post on X, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar wrote," Strongly condemn Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's below-the-belt remark on India. He stooped so low, using derogatory language to say that Pakistan kicked us, and India didn't retaliate. It's an insult to the armed forces who courageously destroyed terror camps in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. In India, every street echoes with pride for our soldiers' courage."

"Across the world, Operation Sindoor is being hailed - a symbol of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji's decisive strike against terrorism. Chief Minister must unconditionally apologise to the people of India - and to the brave soldiers who risked their lives for our nation," he said.

What was Operation Sindoor?

Operation Sindoor was launched in May 2025 after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which took the lives of 26 innocent civilians. The Indian Armed Forces carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The operation unfolded across land, air, and sea--a seamless demonstration of synergy between the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) played a crucial role in delivering precision strikes against terror infrastructure across Pakistan. It conducted high-impact air operations on targets such as the Nur Khan Air Base and the Rahimyar Khan Air Base, with visual evidence of damage presented during official briefings. The Air Force's robust air defence environment proved pivotal in protecting Indian airspace during retaliatory drone and UAV attacks from across the border. (ANI)