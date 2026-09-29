Telangana BJP chief N Ramchander Rao criticised CM Revanth Reddy's remarks contrasting Lord Ram and Lord Shiva, accusing him of dividing Hindus. Reddy had called Shiva the 'God of the poor' and Ram the 'God of the rich,' sparking a political row.

Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao on Tuesday criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, accusing him of attempting to divide the Hindu community for electoral gains and demanding an immediate public apology. The row erupted after CM Revanth Reddy made remarks contrasting Lord Ram and Lord Shiva. Reddy claimed that Lord Shiva is the "God of the poor," while Lord Ram is the "God of the rich," and alleged that the BJP had political control over Lord Ram in North India while ignoring Lord Shiva.

Responding to the statement, Ramchander Rao condemned the Chief Minister's comments, asserting that there is no distinction between deities in Hinduism and accusing the Congress of executing a divisive agenda. "Revanth Reddy's statement with regard to Ram and Shiv and comparing that Ram belongs to the rich and Shiv belongs to the poor, and PM Modi always says 'Jai Shri Ram' but doesn't say 'Har Har Mahadev' is an absurd and insulting statement to the Hindu religion. In fact, it is a statement given with an intention to break the Hindu community," Rao told ANI.

"Of late, Revanth Reddy has converted himself into 'Revanthuddin' because he says that Muslim is Congress and Congress is Muslim. So perhaps he must be feeling that he's still a Muslim and therefore trying to divide the Hindu community," he added.

Details of CM's Remarks

Speaking at a public event, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy questioned the political usage of religious slogans by BJP leaders, asking why Prime Minister Narendra Modi invokes "Jai Shri Ram" but not "Har Har Mahadev". Reddy categorised Lord Shiva as representing the poor and Lord Ram as representing the rich, linking the BJP to wealthy interests.

BJP Accuses CM of Divisive Agenda

The Telangana BJP president further alleged that Revanth Reddy wants to ensure Muslims remain united in the country while Hindus community gets divided into several groups. He rejected the comparison, pointing out that both Lord Ram and Lord Shiva are worshipped across India without regional or socio-economic division.

"Firstly, there is no difference between Ram and Shiv to any Hindu. They pray to every God, we respect every God, we respect every sect, and we respect every caste. But Revanth Reddy is trying to divide the Hindu society because he wants to see that Muslims get united in this country and Hindus get divided. It is a ploy of the Congress party to divide the Hindu community and thereby weaken the Indian social fabric and religious fabric. So, we condemn the statement of Revanth Reddy, we demand that he apologise to all Hindus of the world," said the Telangana BJP Chief.

Widespread Backlash from BJP Leaders

The statement triggered widespread backlash from BJP leaders, with BJP State President PVN Madhav alleging that the Chief Minister is always looking to make sensational statements. "Revanth Reddy is always looking for a sensational statement... He also wants to create a North-South divide. 'Jai Shri Ram' is revered across the country... He is now putting forward a new narrative that Lord Rama and Lord Shiva are separate embodiments. However, in our mythology, the Trinity is regarded as the ultimate reality... Lord Shiva is worshipped in the North as well. Most of the Jyotirlingas are located in northern India..." Madhav told ANI.

BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain warned that such statements would cost the Congress party dearly in the upcoming elections. "Congress leaders keep making such statements against Sanatan. The way Revanth Reddy has spoken about Lord Ram and Shiv. He should not use such language... This will cost Congress dearly," said Hussain. (ANI)