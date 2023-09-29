BJP slams Rajasthan govt over gruesome discovery of charred body, cites rising crimes against women - WATCH

Poonawalla highlighted a recent media report that brought to light a distressing incident in Jaipur's Jamwa Ramgarh, where the burnt corpse of a woman was discovered during daylight hours.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan following the gruesome discovery of a charred body of a woman in a rural area of Jaipur. On Friday (September 29) BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla expressed deep concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, particularly citing recent incidents of violence against women.

The shocking incident unfolded in the Papar village of the Kanota Thana rural area in Jaipur's Jamwa Ramgarh, where the charred remains of an unidentified woman were found. Local authorities, including the police and a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), swiftly responded to the discovery. However, the woman's identity remains unknown.

Please note: Viewers discretion is advised for the following video

The presence of a burnt body has raised suspicions of foul play, yet details surrounding the incident, potential motives, and suspects remain undisclosed pending further investigation.

Gandhi Jayanti: PM Modi calls for massive cleanliness campaign; check details

Poonawalla highlighted a recent media report that brought to light a distressing incident in Jaipur's Jamwa Ramgarh, where the burnt corpse of a woman was discovered during daylight hours. He expressed grave concern over the state of law and order in Rajasthan, emphasizing that such atrocities against women have become disturbingly common.

He further stated that Rajasthan has witnessed a surge in crimes against women, including a recent case in Sikar where a young minor girl was gang-raped, killed, and thrown into a well.

In Hanumangarh, a rape survivor took her own life due to a lack of support from the police, and in Pratapgarh, a woman was stripped naked and paraded. These incidents have raised serious questions about the safety of women in the state.

Charred remains of woman with her throat slit sparks horror in Bengal; spine-chilling video goes viral