Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BJP slams Rajasthan govt over gruesome discovery of charred body, cites rising crimes against women - WATCH

    Poonawalla highlighted a recent media report that brought to light a distressing incident in Jaipur's Jamwa Ramgarh, where the burnt corpse of a woman was discovered during daylight hours.

    BJP slams Rajasthan govt over gruesome discovery of charred body, cites rising crimes against women - WATCH AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 29, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan following the gruesome discovery of a charred body of a woman in a rural area of Jaipur. On Friday (September 29) BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla expressed deep concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, particularly citing recent incidents of violence against women.

    The shocking incident unfolded in the Papar village of the Kanota Thana rural area in Jaipur's Jamwa Ramgarh, where the charred remains of an unidentified woman were found. Local authorities, including the police and a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), swiftly responded to the discovery. However, the woman's identity remains unknown.

    Please note: Viewers discretion is advised for the following video

    The presence of a burnt body has raised suspicions of foul play, yet details surrounding the incident, potential motives, and suspects remain undisclosed pending further investigation.

    Gandhi Jayanti: PM Modi calls for massive cleanliness campaign; check details

    Poonawalla highlighted a recent media report that brought to light a distressing incident in Jaipur's Jamwa Ramgarh, where the burnt corpse of a woman was discovered during daylight hours. He expressed grave concern over the state of law and order in Rajasthan, emphasizing that such atrocities against women have become disturbingly common.

    He further stated that Rajasthan has witnessed a surge in crimes against women, including a recent case in Sikar where a young minor girl was gang-raped, killed, and thrown into a well.

    In Hanumangarh, a rape survivor took her own life due to a lack of support from the police, and in Pratapgarh, a woman was stripped naked and paraded. These incidents have raised serious questions about the safety of women in the state.

    Charred remains of woman with her throat slit sparks horror in Bengal; spine-chilling video goes viral

    Last Updated Sep 29, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Withholding divorce despite failed marriage is cruel, says Kerala HC anr

    Withholding divorce despite failed marriage is cruel, says Kerala HC

    Kerala bank to provide Rs 50 crore advance to Karuvannur bank to end crisis rkn

    Kerala bank to provide Rs 50 crore advance to Karuvannur bank to end crisis

    Charred remains of woman with her throat slit sparks horror in Bengal spine chilling video goes viral watch snt

    Charred remains of woman with her throat slit sparks horror in Bengal; spine-chilling video goes viral

    Gandhi Jayanti: PM Modi calls for massive cleanliness campaign; check details AJR

    Gandhi Jayanti: PM Modi calls for massive cleanliness campaign; check details

    Major relief for Kerala: Test results of all Nipah patients turn out negative rkn

    Major relief for Kerala: Test results of all Nipah patients turn out negative

    Recent Stories

    Animal Prabhas heaps praise on Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna starrer teaser; calls it stunning ATG

    Animal: Prabhas heaps praise on Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna starrer teaser; calls it stunning

    7 healthy must try travel snacks for road trips gcw eai

    7 healthy, must-try travel snacks for road trips

    Sambar to Pachadi: 7 delicious food included in Kerala Sadya rkn

    Sambar to Pachadi: 7 delicious food included in Kerala Sadya

    Withholding divorce despite failed marriage is cruel, says Kerala HC anr

    Withholding divorce despite failed marriage is cruel, says Kerala HC

    Samosa to Poha 7 easy Indian snacks for travel gcw eai

    Samosa to Poha: 7 easy Indian snacks for travel

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon