Gandhi Jayanti: PM Modi calls for massive cleanliness campaign; check details

A dedicated portal has been established to assist organizations in hosting different events, and it invites influencers and citizens to join as Swachhata Ambassadors. Participants can upload photos on the portal to mark their involvement in this people's movement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (September 29) called on people across the country to participate in a cleanliness drive on October 1, beginning at 10 am. In a tweet, PM Modi emphasized that Swachh Bharat (Clean India) is a collective responsibility and that every effort contributes to this important cause.

The "Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath" campaign is a significant cleanliness initiative to commemorate Gandhi Jayanti. It serves as a precursor to the "Swachhata Pakhwada- Swachhata Hi Seva" 2023 campaign. This initiative is an extension of PM Modi's call for one hour of "Shramdaan for swachhata" (voluntary cleanliness work) at 10 am on October 1 by all citizens.

Teacher arrested in UP after allegedly instructing Muslim student to slap Hindu classmate

Citizens, government sectors, Gram Panchayats, and various institutions, including civil aviation and railways, will facilitate cleanliness events during this campaign. A dedicated portal has been established to assist organizations in hosting different events, and it invites influencers and citizens to join as Swachhata Ambassadors. Participants can upload photos on the portal to mark their involvement in this people's movement.

Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; IMD issues yellow alert in all districts

The Swachh Bharat Mission, launched on October 2, 2014, aimed to achieve open defecation-free status and universal sanitation coverage in India. In 2021, PM Modi initiated the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0, with the goal of making all Indian cities "Garbage Free" and "Water Secure."

This five-year mission focuses on source segregation, door-to-door collection, scientific waste management, and transforming legacy dumpsites into green zones.