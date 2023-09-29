Charred remains of woman with her throat slit sparks horror in Bengal; spine-chilling video goes viral

In a chilling and gruesome discovery, the charred remains of an unidentified woman, bound and lifeless, were found in West Bengal's Gunrajpur area sending shockwaves throughout the state.

A deeply unsettling incident has sent shockwaves through West Bengal, as the charred remains of an unidentified woman were reportedly unearthed in a scene of unimaginable horror on Tuesday. The victim's hands and feet had been reportedly cruelly bound, and her lifeless body was found amidst a pool of blood in a cockle field located in the Gunrajpur area of Govindapur, situated in Swarupnagar, North 24 Parganas. The gruesome scene bore all the hallmarks of a heinous murder, leaving the local community in a state of shock and profound anguish. The victim's body was reportedly discovered in a bone-chilling state, with her throat slit and face charred beyond recognition.

Three days after the shocking incident, a disturbing video allegedly of the gruesome crime has gone viral on X, formerly Twitter. The alleged video was shared by BJP activist Devdutta Maji on the social media platform and Asianet Newsable cannot vouch for the authenticity of the same.

Please note: Viewers discretion is advised for the following video

Responding promptly to this distressing report, the Swarupnagar Police Station reportedly sprang into action. They dispatched officers to the scene to initiate a meticulous investigation into this nightmarish episode. Upon their arrival, law enforcement officers encountered the lifeless body and swiftly organized its transportation to Sarafull Hospital for a comprehensive medical examination.

According to reports, police suspect the victim was either trying to cross over to Bangladesh illegally or had entered India from the neighbouring country by crossing the border without proper documents. Police also reportedly suspect that miscreants might have dragged the victim to the agricultural land and sexually tortured her.

Reports suggest police are awaiting a comprehensive autopsy report, which could unveil the grim details surrounding the woman's death and provide crucial evidence for the ongoing investigation.