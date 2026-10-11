BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi refuted Rahul Gandhi's claim that the Tamil language is under threat from NEET. Trivedi stated that Tamil culture has gained global prominence under PM Modi through initiatives like promoting Tirukkural and cultural centres.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Sunday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a press briefing, refuting claims that the Tamil language is under threat due to policies like NEET. Trivedi dismissed the opposition's narrative as "completely false," asserting that classical Tamil literature and culture have instead received unprecedented global and national prominence under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure. He pointed to initiatives such as presenting the Tirukkural to international leaders like the Russian President, establishing Thiruvalluvar Cultural Centres globally (starting with Singapore), and promoting cultural integration through events like the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam.

BJP Counters with Cultural and Strategic Initiatives

"Just last month, the Prime Minister presented Tirukkural to the Russian President. Tirukkural is the most respected Tamil literature... The Government of India has started Thiruvalluvar Cultural Centres all over the world, and the first cultural centre has been established in Singapore. I would like to ask the Congress party: since 1967, you have been out of power in Tamil Nadu—have you ever done anything of this sort?... When our government decided on its biggest policy change, that was defence production and the indigenous capability of India's defence industry; two defence corridors were established: one in northern India and the other in southern India. In northern India, Uttar Pradesh became the centre. The second defence corridor was given to Tamil Nadu, in which we are neither in the government nor in the opposition. That shows PM Modi's judicious approach and his positive approach," he said.

PM Modi presented a Russian translation of the ancient Tamil classic Thirukkural to President Vladimir Putin. Additionally, PM Modi announced the establishment of the world’s first Thiruvalluvar Cultural Centre in Singapore.

While Rahul Gandhi alleged that the introduction of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) threatens the Tamil language, the BJP highlighted institutional upgrades, noting that the Indian Parliament now features live AI-driven translations across 22 regional languages—eradicating previous bureaucratic delays that required a day's notice for specific language interpreters.

Addressing Rahul Gandhi’s criticism, Trivedi emphasised that Tamil classicism has been elevated onto international diplomatic and cultural platforms, "He (Rahul Gandhi) claimed that the Tamil language is under attack due to the introduction of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), a completely false claim. The reality is that the Tamil language has been accorded immense respect during PM Modi's tenure; efforts have been made to elevate its various dimensions not just to the national level, but to the international stage."

Trivedi Accuses Congress of Instigating 'North-South Divide'

Accusing the Congress party of historical neglect in Tamil Nadu, where they have been out of power since 1967, Trivedi said that the opposition is attempting to manufacture a "North-South divide" for political leverage following repeated electoral setbacks.

"The attempts Rahul Gandhi makes to incite conflict—after his earlier attempts to spread falsehoods... Having tried to exploit gender dynamics, he has now decided to try and instigate a North-South divide... During the recent Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, the Prime Minister spoke in Hindi for five minutes, and it was translated live into Tamil via AI. And now, in the Indian Parliament, you can access live AI-driven translations across 22 Indian languages. Previously, one could only speak in Hindi or English—if you wished to speak in another language, you had to provide a day's notice so a translator for that language could be arranged. That is no longer an issue. Within a few years, Rahul Gandhi, your desire to use language as a tool for conflict will be buried deep within your heart," said Trivedi.

Parliament and public initiatives like Bhashini (AI language platform) have implemented real-time translation mechanisms for 22 Scheduled Languages, replacing older administrative delays for non-Hindi/English speeches.

Development Projects in Tamil Nadu Highlighted

Trivedi cited substantial central allocations for regional development, including ₹4,900 crore for the Chennai Metro, ₹3,700 crore for National Highways, ₹7,750 crore for the Karaikal-Parambur line and expansion of cargo, cruise facilities, and major port clusters (VOC and Kamarajar ports) under 41 identified Sagarmala projects.

Highlighting a neutral, development-first approach, Trivedi noted that out of India's two major defence industrial corridors, one was intentionally assigned to Tamil Nadu, despite the BJP neither being in government nor the primary opposition in the state, demonstrating a commitment to southern growth.

"There were projects undertaken in Chennai worth ₹13,000 crore: ₹4,900 crore for the Chennai Metro, ₹3,700 crore for National Highways, ₹7,750 crore for the Karaikal-Parambur line, and upgrades to cargo and cruise facilities at three ports, including Chennai’s VOC and Kamarajar ports. All of this speaks for itself... There are 41 Sagarmala projects identified in Tamil Nadu, three ports receiving new projects today, and an annual cargo target of 300 million tonnes set for the Chennai-Kamarajar-Cuddalore mega-port cluster by 2047," added Trivedi.

The Union Government established two Defense Industrial Corridors—one in Uttar Pradesh and the other in Tamil Nadu (covering Chennai, Coimbatore, Hosur, Salem, and Tiruchirappalli). (ANI)