An employee's Reddit post about receiving a "goodie bag" with trinkets instead of an end-of-year raise has gone viral. The post, shared on r/mildlyinfuriating, sparked outrage online, with users criticizing the company's gesture as offensive and inadequate amidst rising inflation.

One company's "end-of-year raise" has gone viral as workers nervously await assessments and inflation strains household finances. An employee posted a picture of what they got on Reddit's r/mildlyinfuriating thread. A gift bag full of trinkets was the so-called increase. It contained a water bottle, a pen, a solitary piece of candy, some crackers, and what looked to be a measuring tape or a tiny round toy.

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"Instead of a raise, the company gave out 'goodie bags.' Yes, this is all that came in it," the title of the post read. Although the firm was not named in the article, individuals who were taken aback by the gesture swiftly left almost 300 comments. The post went viral, with thousands of views and more than 7,500 upvotes.

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How Did Social Media React?

"It would have been less offensive to give nothing at all," one user wrote in the comment section.

"They don't deserve your two weeks notice when you find something better," another user wrote.

"They gave you half of a kindergartener's snacks and some office supplies? Was the water also a gift? Almost hard to believe half of this isn't from the break room," a third one noted.