BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi countered Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's call for an RSS ban by citing Mahatma Gandhi's praise for the Sangh. Kharge had demanded a ban, blaming the RSS and BJP for law and order issues in the country.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Friday hit back at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his demand for a ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), saying that senior Congress leaders should first acquaint themselves with the views of Mahatma Gandhi, who had once praised the Sangh's discipline and social work.

BJP Slams Congress's 'Feelings for Sardar Patel'

Speaking to reporters here, Trivedi said that no Congress leader has visited Sardar Patel's statue to pay tribute, which clearly reflects their feelings towards Patel. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address this morning, clearly stated what the Congress did to Sardar Patel. Before 2014, in how many Congress events did you see Sardar Patel's photo in the background? And today, Prime Minister Modi has built the world's largest statue, the Statue of Unity. To date, no Congress leader has visited there. This shows their feelings for Sardar Patel."

Trivedi Cites Mahatma Gandhi's Praise for RSS

Recalling Mahatma Gandhi's observation on the RSS, Trivedi asserted, "I want to remind Kharge ji that Mahatma Gandhi said, 'I went to the RSS camp when its founder, Dr. Hedgewar, was alive and I was totally impressed with the discipline and lack of untouchability, and they were doing great work.' So I think senior Congress leaders should at least gather information about their own leaders and then comment."

Highlighting the BJP government's record in governance, Trivedi said, "Our government always does the work which is concrete, and it is a proven track record that we have delivered. We've also implemented welfare programs in Assam. The government under Himanta Biswa Sarma's leadership is doing excellent work in Assam."

Kharge Demands Ban on RSS, Cites Law and Order Issues

Meanwhile, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge has once again called for a ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He said that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and RSS are responsible for the current state of law and order in India, and if Prime Minister Narendra Modi truly respects the views of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, then he should take the decision to ban RSS.

"These are my personal views and I openly say that there should be one (a ban on the RSS). If PM respects the views presented by Vallabhbhai Patel, this should be done. All the wrongs in the country and all law & order issues here are due to the BJP and RSS," Kharge said.

Earlier, the Congress President's son and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge had urged state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to bar RSS activities in government schools, colleges, and state-owned temples, accusing the organisation of "brainwashing young minds" and promoting a "philosophy against the Constitution".