BJP leader Sambit Patra condemned Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for calling PM Modi a 'terrorist', alleging it was a deliberate conspiracy at Rahul Gandhi's behest. Kharge later clarified he meant Modi was terrorising political opponents.

BJP Slams Kharge's 'Terrorist' Remark

BJP leader Sambit Patra on Tuesday slammed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks in which he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "terrorist" and said people of India have always punished Congress for such acts and will give a befitting reply this time also.

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Condemning the remarks, Patra said these reflect the "mindset" of Congress and that "it is a deliberate conspiracy" of the opposition party. Patra, MP, said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also been using abusive language against the Prime Minister. He alleged that Kharge called PM Modi "a terrorist" on Rahul Gandhi's behest.

"This is not only condemnable but also reflects the Congress party's mindset. This is no slip of tongue. Even if he is offering any explanation, remember this is a deliberate conspiracy by the Congress party... Every day, Rahul Gandhi uses abusive language against the Prime Minister in his speeches, and today, at Rahul's behest, Mallikarjun Kharge called the Prime Minister a terrorist.," Patra said. "This is the same Congress party that calls Osama bin Laden 'Osama ji'. This is the same Congress party that is seen standing with major terrorists, yet calls Prime Minister Narendra Modi a terrorist. This is the same Congress party that calls Zakir Naik an apostle of peace... The Congress party should remember that whenever the Congress party has abused the Prime Minister, the people of India have punished it. This time too, the people of India will give a reply," he added.

Kharge's Controversial Statement in Tamil Nadu

Kharge courted controversy on the last day of the election campaign in Tamil Nadu. Highlighting opposition unity on the Delimitation Bill, which had also been linked to the Constitution Amendment Bill for women's reservation, which was defeated in Lok Sabha, Congress President criticised the AIADMK for supporting the BJP and labelled PM Modi a "terrorist" who does not believe in equality.

I also thank the Tamil Nadu people who have given MPs to us, that's why we were able to fight and defeat the bill. This is the land of scientific thinking and ideals of Periyar, Dr. Ambedkar, Annadurai, great Kamaraj and Karunanidhi. These people stood for women's reservation, justice, equality, and fraternity. Modi is not for these principles and one more thing I want to tell how this AIADMK people who themselves put the photo of Annadurai, how can they join with Modi who is a terrorist and who won't believe in equality, his party won't believe in equality and justice and these people are joining with them, it means that they are weakening democracy, they are weakening the philosophy of Annadurai, Kamaraj, Periyar and Karunanidhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar. The Congress-DMK alliance will continue to deliver welfare, inclusive growth, quality education and accessible healthcare," he said.

'Meant He is Terrorising People': Kharge Clarifies

Asked about his choice of words, Kharge quickly defended himself, claiming that he meant to say that the PM was terrorising his political opponents. "He (PM Modi) is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist...What I mean, I want to clarify, is that Modi always threatens. The institutions like ED, I-T and CBI are in his hands. He wants to take delimitation also into his hands," Kharge said.

Congress Chief on Women's Reservation Bill

The Congress President also criticised the BJP, alleging that the party is anti-women and had no right to take the moral high ground on the subject. "Now, the Women's Welfare Bill, how ironic that the BJP, RSS, the flag bearers of Manuvadi politics, who treated women as second-class citizens according to their ideology, according to Manuvad, they are talking about women's welfare. There are several examples I can give right from Kerala to Kanyakumari to Jammu and Kashmir, or even UP. We passed the women's reservation bill in 2023. The Prime Minister himself thanked the opposition for its unanimous support, and now PM is lying that the opposition defeated the bill. Today, he is misleading everyone. If he truly intends to implement it, he can provide 33% reservation to women within the existing 543 Lok Sabha members. As President of the Congress party, I assure the sisters and daughters of Tamil Nadu that I stand firmly by the Women's Reservation Bill passed in 2023," he said.

Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on April 23 and results will be announced on May 4. (ANI)