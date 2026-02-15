BJP's Shehzad Poonawala blasted Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal for comparing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Tipu Sultan. Following a BJP complaint, a police case has been filed against Sapkal in Pune for hurting sentiments.

BJP Demands Apology, Removal of Congress Chief

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala has launched a sharp attack on Maharashtra Congress President Harshvardhan Sapkal, accusing the party of stooping to "the lowest level in vote bank politics" for comparing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Tipu Sultan. Poonawalla demanded an immediate apology and called for Sapkal's removal by the Congress leadership, asserting that the people of Maharashtra would not forgive such an "insult" to the Maratha king, whom he described as a god-like figure.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Shahzad Poonawala said, "The Maharashtra Congress President has lost his mind, he has gone mad and Maharashtra Congress, the Congress party, has stooped to the lowest level in vote bank politics. Comparing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who is like a god to us, with Tipu Sultan?To what extent will he stoop for one family and one vote bank? The Maharashtra Congress President should apologise for this. Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi should remove him with immediate effect. If they do not do so, the people of Maharashtra will never forgive Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi."

Police Case Filed in Pune

Pune City Police have registered a case against Harshwardhan Sapkal, the Maharashtra Congress State President, following a complaint by Dhiraj Ghate, Pune BJP City President, for allegedly making objectionable remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and comparing him with Tipu Sultan.

According to Dhiraj Ghate, BJP Pune City President, the case has been registered at Parvati Police Station. By comparing Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Tipu Sultan, he hurt the sentiments of Hindus who believe and consider Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as God. I don't understand by making such a statement, which hurts the sentiments, what point Harshwardhan Sapkal wants to prove? This is why we are here at Parvati Police, who made the complaint against him, and a case has been registered against Harshwardhan Sapkal."

The case against Harshwardhan Sapkal is registered under sections 192, 196(1), 196(2), 352 and 356(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The complaint alleges that Sapkal's remarks hurt the sentiments of Hindus and followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and had the potential to disturb communal harmony. Police said further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)