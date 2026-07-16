Telangana BJP's N Ramchander Rao hit out at CM Revanth Reddy, accusing him of taking undue credit for proposed airports in Adilabad and Warangal. Rao said the development was due to PM Modi's policies and the Centre's UDAN scheme.

BJP Slams CM Reddy Over Airport Credit

Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Thursday criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over his remarks on the upcoming airports in Adilabad and Warangal, saying there was "nothing wrong" in pursuing development but accusing the Chief Minister of taking undue credit for the projects.

Reacting to CM Reddy's meeting with Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu in New Delhi on Tuesday, Rao said the development of airports in the country has been driven by the Centre's policies under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "There's nothing wrong as far as development is concerned. The only thing is the credit he claims that the airport has come up only because of him; that is wrong," Rao told ANI.

Blame on Previous BRS Government

The BJP leader further alleged that the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government had failed to act when land was sought for the project. "When KCR became the Chief Minister, he was asked to provide some land so that the airport could be converted for passenger use, but he did not care about it," he said.

Centre's Role in Aviation Expansion

Highlighting the Centre's initiatives in the civil aviation sector, Rao said the expansion of airports across the country had been made possible through schemes such as UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagarik). "Now, because of Narendra Modi's policies like UDAN and other connectivity schemes, the number of airports has increased in the country. In these last 12 years, more than 75 airports have been constructed in the country. Earlier, under the UPA government and Congress governments before that, only 70 airports were built over a span of 65 years. Today, we have more than 150 airports," he said.

"If the state government acquires the land expediently, a good airport will definitely come up at Warangal. And this is because of the steps taken by Narendra Modi and his government," Rao added.

Telangana CM Meets Union Aviation Minister

His remarks came after Telangana CM met the Union Civil Aviation Minister in New Delhi to discuss the design and development of the proposed airports at Adilabad and Mamnoor in Warangal.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the Chief Minister said the state government was working with the target of completing both airport projects by June 2, 2028. He said the discussions covered the planning, design and required facilities for the airports and stressed the need for coordination between the Centre and the state government to expedite the projects.

Naidu also said the proposed Warangal airport would be developed into an integrated aviation ecosystem with Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO), cargo and Flying Training Organisation (FTO) facilities, adding that the terminal would reflect the region's cultural heritage while promoting industries and tourism. (ANI)