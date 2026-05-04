Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulates BJP on its victory in Assam, stating people have voted for development and national interest. ECI data shows BJP winning 6 and leading in 75 seats, set to form the government for a third time.

As the BJP is set to retain power in Assam, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday stated that the people have given a clear mandate for development and national interest. The counting of votes for the assembly election is underway in the northeastern state.

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As per the latest data from the Election Commission, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won six seats and is leading on 75 seats, while Congress leads on 20 seats.

CM Dhami Hails 'Resounding' Victory

"विकास और विश्वास ने रचा इतिहास, असम में लगातार तीसरी बार खिला कमल !" असम विधानसभा चुनाव में भारतीय जनता पार्टी की प्रचंड विजय पर असम की देवतुल्य जनता व भाजपा के सभी समर्पित कार्यकर्ताओं को हार्दिक बधाई एवं अनंत शुभकामनाएं। आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के दूरदर्शी… — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) May 4, 2026

Assam has a total of 126 assembly seats.

"Development and Trust Have Made History, the Lotus Blooms for the Third Consecutive Time in Assam!", CM Dhami posted on X.

He also congratulated and extended "infinite best wishes" to the "divine" people of Assam and all dedicated BJP workers on the "resounding" victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Assam Legislative Assembly elections.

"The visionary leadership of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the effective good governance of the Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @himantabiswa ji, and the organisational dedication of the respected BJP National President Shri @NitinNabin ji have further strengthened the people's trust in the Double Engine Government," Dhami said.

"The people of Assam have once again rejected appeasement and instability, giving a clear mandate for development, security, cultural identity, and national interest," he added.

Congress State President Defeated

Meanwhile, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi lost the Jorhat assembly constituency to BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami.

Goswami secured 69,439 votes, leading by a margin of 23,182 votes, as per the ECI. Gogoi, who secured 46,257 votes, was unable to close the gap as the final round of counting concluded.

PM Modi to Visit BJP HQ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in New Delhi on Monday evening as early trends show strong gains for the party in West Bengal and Assam.

"Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji will visit BJP HQ, New Delhi today at 6 PM," BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said in a post on X. (ANI)