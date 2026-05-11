BJP leader Darshana Jardosh expressed confidence in the party securing a third term in Assam, citing PM Modi's leadership. Arunachal Pradesh Deputy CM praised the state's development, as Himanta Biswa Sarma prepared to take oath as CM.

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Darshana Jardosh on Monday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and expressed confidence that the BJP-led government in Assam will secure a third consecutive term, stating that higher-than-expected voter turnout reflected strong public support for development and good governance.

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Speaking to reporters, Jardosh said that PM Modi's leadership has received widespread appreciation and that the Assam government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set for a "hat-trick" in the state. "PM Modi's leadership has been appreciated by all, and the Himanta Biswa Sarma government is achieving a hat-trick, which is a matter of joy for us. There has been more voting than expected, and an even better message has gone out that people are ready for development. With 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' this third-term government will fulfil all expectations of the people and work well too," Jardosh said.

Praise from Neighbouring State

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also congratulated Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia, and party workers, praising what he described as unprecedented development in the neighbouring state over the past five years. "First and foremost, I would like to congratulate Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. At the same time, I would like to extend my congratulations to Dilip Saikia, the President of the Assam BJP and to every single BJP karyakarta (party worker) under his leadership...Over the past five years, Assam has witnessed immense transformation and development, indeed, unprecedented development. Whether one looks at the industrial sector, education, healthcare, road connectivity, air travel, or railways, the overall development has been substantial and truly unprecedented...The extensive development that has taken place in Assam, our neighbouring state, will undoubtedly have a significant and positive impact on Arunachal Pradesh as well," he told reporters.

New Government to Focus on Manifesto

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the implementation of the BJP's manifesto would be the primary focus of the new government after taking oath on May 12. According to an official notification issued by the Parliamentary Affairs Department of the Government of Assam, the Governor has appointed Sarma as Chief Minister under Article 164(1) of the Constitution of India. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at 11:40 AM on May 12 at the Veterinary College Field in Khanapara, Guwahati.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Sarma said the new government would begin work immediately after assuming office and hold its first Cabinet meeting soon after the oath-taking ceremony. "After taking the oath, we will hold the first Cabinet meeting. Implementing our manifesto will be our aim," Sarma said.

He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected to arrive in Guwahati later in the night to attend the ceremony, which would be attended by several dignitaries and party workers. "The PM will arrive in Guwahati tonight. At 11 am tomorrow, the new government of Assam will take oath. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President Nitin Nabin and CMs of NDA-ruled states will attend the ceremony. Many people, including our party's booth-level workers, will take part in the event," Sarma said.

NDA's Decisive Victory in Assam

Sarma was unanimously elected leader of the BJP and NDA Legislature Parties during a meeting attended by senior leaders from alliance partners, including the BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and Bodoland People's Front (BPF). The development follows a decisive victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Assam Assembly elections, securing a third consecutive term in the state.

The NDA won 102 seats in a 126-member Assam assembly. The NDA won 102 seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly. The BJP secured 82 seats, while alliance partners AGP and BPF won 10 seats each. On the other hand, the opposition Congress-led alliance managed to secure 19 seats. Raijor Dal and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) won two seats each, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured one seat. The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) failed to open its account in the elections. (ANI)