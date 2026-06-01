BJP held a high-level meeting in Delhi, chaired by new President Nitin Nabin, to devise a roadmap for organisational transformation and expansion. The party discussed ways to strengthen its grassroots presence and engage youth and women.

In a marathon strategy session stretching several hours at the party headquarters extension in Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday outlined an aggressive roadmap for organisational transformation and grassroots expansion. The high-level meeting of office bearers and senior karyakartas (workers) was held under the chairmanship of newly appointed BJP National President Nitin Nabin.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

BJP Highlights Governance Track Record and Expansion Goals

Addressing the media, BJP Lok Sabha MP and National Spokesperson Sambit Patra shared key insights from the deliberations, which commenced at 2:30 PM and remained underway late into the evening. The meeting arrived at a monumental milestone for the ruling party. Patra highlighted that as the government completes 12 years in office, India has witnessed unprecedented multi-sectoral progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This governance track record has propelled the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) into power across 22 states.

Reflecting on the party's historic trajectory, Patra noted, "Across India, where the party once had only two Members of Parliament, it has today emerged as a major political force due to the continuous expansion of the organisation. The central focus of the meeting was this very organisational growth and expansion."

Emphasising that karyakartas are the party's "invaluable and rare assets," the leadership is utilising the session to gather comprehensive inputs and stakeholder views. The objective is to consolidate these suggestions into actionable strategies that will fortify the party's lowest tiers of operation.

"Today, a meeting of BJP office-bearers is underway at the party extension office under the chairmanship of Nitin Nabin, the National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The government has completed 12 years. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has advanced in every sector. There has been a massive expansion not only of the government but also of the organisation, and detailed discussions are being held on all dimensions," Patra told reporters.

Focus on Youth, Women, and Grassroots Empowerment

Intensive deliberations are underway on a range of issues, including how to bring more youth into the organisation, further strengthen women's empowerment, enable Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to progress with greater strength, and create greater opportunities for professionals to contribute and advance.

Key Attendees

BL Santosh, National General Secretary (Organisation), Tarun Chugh, National General Secretary, Vinod Tawde, National General Secretary, Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, National General Secretary, Dushyant Gautam, National General Secretary, Pankaj Choudhary UP BJP State President, Rajeev Bindal BJP Himachal Pradesh State President, Sat Paul Sharma State President of BJP Jammu and Kashmir, Sanjay Jaiswal, Sambit Patra, Satish Punia, Virendra Sachdeva, Phanindra Nath Sharma State General Secretary, Haryana, BD Sharma, Srikant Sharma, Harsh Malhotra, Delhi BJP State President, Dilip Saikia, BJP Assam State President, Mahendra Bhatt Uttarakhand BJP State President and others are present in the meeting. (ANI)