TMC MP Saugata Roy accused the BJP of seizing party offices in West Bengal, following a takeover of the state office by a rebel faction. Amid the infighting, state TMC president Chandrima Bhattacharya resigned from all her party posts.

TMC Accuses BJP of Seizing Party Offices

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy on Saturday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was attempting to take control of party offices across West Bengal. This comes after the rebel faction led by West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ritabrata Banerjee took possession of the TMC's state office in Kolkata.

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Reacting to the development, Roy brushed aside Banerjee's claim that his faction was the "real" TMC, calling it insignificant. "Ritabrata was a CPM man. Why does he keep talking about the party? His words carry no weight," Roy told ANI.

Police Intervention at Party Office

Referring to the incident at the party office, the TMC MP alleged that some people had locked the premises and claimed that the police prevented him from removing the lock. "Yesterday, some people went and put a lock on our office. When I went to break the lock, the police arrived and wouldn't allow me to even touch it," he said.

Roy further alleged that the BJP was carrying out a broader campaign against the TMC across the state. "That is exactly what the BJP is doing. They are seizing our offices all across Bengal. They are attacking our grassroots workers. The situation in West Bengal is very bad," he alleged.

The TMC leader asserted that his party would continue its political fight despite the ongoing developments. "This is a long war, and we will fight. We don't have any other option left," Roy said.

State TMC President Resigns Amidst Infighting

As this happened, West Bengal TMC president and former Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya on Saturday resigned from all party posts. The resignation comes at a time of high drama in West Bengal politics, as the property owner of the TMC's state party office in Kolkata locked the premises from the inside following reports that a rebel faction, led by Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Ritabrata Banerjee, had taken possession of the building.

In her resignation letter addressed to Mamata Banerjee, Bhattacharya stated that she was stepping down from the post of State President conferred upon her in June 2026. She also withdrew herself as the authorised signatory for the party's bank accounts and as 'Didi's' authorised person before the Election Commission of India. (ANI)