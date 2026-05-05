BJP MP Rambhai Mokariya hailed the party's performance in the West Bengal Assembly elections as a historic victory, crediting Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. The party reportedly secured 206 seats, while the TMC won 80 seats.

BJP MP Rambhai Mokariya on Tuesday hailed the party's performance in the West Bengal Assembly elections, claiming that the BJP has secured a historic victory in the state. "For the first time, we have won Bengal. Credits go to Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and the local BJP workers," he said.

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Paying tribute to party workers who lost their lives during the campaign, he added, "I pay my respects to the ones who died in the fight, and want to congratulate their families today for the sacrifice being successful. It is a big victory for us, and the morale of the BJP has increased a lot."

West Bengal Election Results

On Monday, the BJP's victory in West Bengal marks a significant moment for the party as it has been for long a marginal player in the state dominated for years by the Congress, Left parties and later Trinamool Congress. As per the latest data released by the Election Commission of India, the BJP has secured 206 seats out of 294 seats in the Assembly. TMC won 80 seats. Congress won two seats, while Humayun Kabir's AJUP was restricted to two seats. CPI(M) managed to win only one seat.

Vote Share Details

Despite the BJP's sweeping seat victory, the vote share revealed a more competitive undercurrent. The party secured 45.84% of the vote, while the TMC followed closely with 40.80%, highlighting that the electoral battle remained fiercely contested at the grassroots level. The CPI(M) garnered 4.45%, and Congress secured 2.97%, while other smaller parties and independents collectively contributed around 4.28%. The numbers suggest that while the BJP translated its vote share into a decisive seat advantage, the Opposition retained a substantial voter base--pointing to a divided yet shifting electorate.

A Look Back at the 2021 Election

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election, the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee secured a decisive mandate, winning 213 out of 294 seats with a vote share of around 48 per cent, while the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the principal opposition with 77 seats and roughly 38 per cent votes, marking a sharp rise from its previous tally. The Left-Congress alliance failed to win any seats.

(ANI)