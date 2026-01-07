TMC leader Kunal Ghosh asserts that the BJP is scared of Abhishek Banerjee's statewide tour. Banerjee, during his 'Abar Jitbe Bangla' campaign, likened the BJP to a 'snake' and called on voters to defeat them in the upcoming elections.

Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh on Tuesday hit out at the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that the party is fearful of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, who is touring across West Bengal while holding meetings ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"The BJP is scared of Abhishek Banerjee, who is touring all over Bengal and holding meetings. That's why there are allegations of a conspiracy to disrupt his tour... The way Abhishek Banerjee has started touring all of Bengal under Didi's (Mamata Banerjee's) leadership, the BJP is scared, and we like this fear," he said.

Banerjee Likens BJP to a 'Snake'

Earlier, on Saturday, Banerjee targeted the BJP, saying that the party is like a "snake" that will bite if allowed to stay. Addressing a rally in Alipurduar during his 'Abar Jitbe Bangla' campaign ahead of the upcoming elections, Banerjee urged voters to stand in the queue and teach the BJP a lesson through EVMs. "BJP is like a snake. If you keep 1 or 18 in your backyard, eventually it will bite you. This time in the upcoming elections, ensure that no snake is there in Alipurduar. I am 10 times more stubborn than the BJP, and against this behaviour, only the BJP bows down. In the upcoming polls, stand in the queue to teach them a lesson through EVM. Those who want to change the constitution will eventually be removed from power," Banerjee said during the rally.

'Abar Jitbe Bangla' Yatra

Banerjee launched the "Abar Jitbe Bangla" yatra from South 24 Parganas ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections on Friday. The yatra aims to highlight the achievements of Mamata Banerjee's tenure in Bengal while pressing the BJP on several issues.

Confrontation Over Electoral Rolls

The development comes amid an escalating political confrontation between the TMC and the BJP over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state's electoral rolls. Addressing a rally in South 24 Parganas, the TMC leader alleged the BJP of defaming West Bengal, claiming the presence of "Bangladeshis and Rohingyas" in the state.

He said that during a recent visit to New Delhi, the Chief Election Commissioner questioned him about the removal of alleged Rohingya and Bangladeshi voters from West Bengal's electoral rolls. "These people (BJP) defame Bengal by claiming that it is full of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis. When I asked Gyanesh Kumar how many Bangladeshis and Rohingyas were removed from the electoral rolls, he started pointing fingers at me," Abhishek Banerjee said. (ANI)