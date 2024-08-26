Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Not authorized to speak on policy issues': BJP reprimands Kangana Ranaut after remarks on farmers' protests

    The BJP on Monday officially distanced itself from MP Kangana Ranaut's controversial comments regarding the farmers' protests, stating that she has been instructed to refrain from making such statements in the future.

    BJP says Kangana Ranaut 'not authorized to speak on party's policy issues' after remarks on farmers' protest snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 26, 2024, 4:55 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 26, 2024, 4:59 PM IST

    The BJP on Monday officially distanced itself from MP Kangana Ranaut's controversial comments regarding the farmers' protests, stating that she has been instructed to refrain from making such statements in the future.

    The controversy erupted after Ranaut suggested that the farmers' protests could have escalated into a situation akin to Bangladesh if the country's leadership had been weaker. In a video posted on X, Ranaut claimed that during the protests against the now-repealed farm laws, there were instances of "bodies were hanging and rapes were taking place."

    “The statement made by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut in the context of the farmers' movement is not the opinion of the party. The Bharatiya Janata Party expresses its disagreement with the statement made by Kangana Ranaut,” the BJP said in a statement.

    On behalf of the BJP, Ranaut is neither permitted nor authorized to make statements on the party’s policy issues, it said.

    “On behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Kangana Ranaut has been directed not to make any such statements in future,” the statement said.

    “The Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to follow the principles of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' and social harmony,” it added.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Five-star facilities': Union Minister HDK slams Karnataka govt as actor Darshan's jail photos in go viral vkp

    'Five-star facilities': Union Minister HDK slams Karnataka govt as actor Darshan's jail photos in go viral

    India to host Quad Leaders' Summit, PM Modi talks to his Australian counterpart AJR

    India to host Quad Leaders' Summit, PM Modi talks to his Australian counterpart

    Protests in Kolkata take dark turn with rape threat against TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's daughter AJR

    Protests in Kolkata take dark turn with rape threat against TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's daughter

    Fact Check: Is Indian government disbursing Rs 46715 to poor class? anr

    Fact Check: Is Indian government disbursing Rs 46,715 to poor class?

    Hema Committee report fallout: Junior artist accuses Baburaj of sexual assault after promising role in movie dmn

    Hema Committee report fallout: Junior artist accuses Baburaj of sexual assault after promising role in movie

    Recent Stories

    Stree 2: 'Women are safer in dark with ghosts than with men', says Twinkle Khanna in her column RBA

    Stree 2: 'Women are safer in dark with ghosts than with men', says Twinkle Khanna in her column

    'Five-star facilities': Union Minister HDK slams Karnataka govt as actor Darshan's jail photos in go viral vkp

    'Five-star facilities': Union Minister HDK slams Karnataka govt as actor Darshan's jail photos in go viral

    Keep your lips healthy and gorgeous with THESE 5 tips gcw

    Keep your lips healthy and gorgeous with THESE 5 tips

    Russia launched one of largest strikes on Ukraine with over 100 missiles, drones: Zelensky dmn

    Russia launched one of largest strikes on Ukraine with over 100 missiles, drones: Zelensky

    iOS 18 to introduce 6 exciting changes to iPhone's Phone App gcw

    iOS 18 to introduce 6 exciting changes to iPhone's Phone App

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon