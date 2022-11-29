Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BJP's Sambit Patra slams Mallikarjun Kharge over 'Ravan' jibe at PM Modi, says 'insult to every Gujarati'

    The Congress has denigrated the post of the prime minister, he added, holding that Modi is now recognised as a global leaders by countries around the world. Congress leader Madhusudan Mistry had recent said Modi will be shown his "aukat", Patra noted.

    BJP's Sambit Patra slams Mallikarjun Kharge over 'Ravan' jibe at PM Modi, says 'insult to every Gujarati'
    BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday (November 29) slammed the Congress for "insulting" every Gujarati after its president Mallikarjun Kharge threw "Ravan" barb at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged people to teach the opposition party a lesson through their votes.

    The BJP leader asked voters in Gujarat to do "100 per cent voting for the son of the soil" Modi to take "revenge" in a democratic manner for the "insult", as he invoked various objectionable remarks made by Congress members over the years against the prime minister.

    Earlier, Kharge took a swipe at PM Modi and said at a public meeting in Gujarat that the prime minister asks people to vote "looking at his face" be it municipal polls or those for assemblies and Parliament. "Are you 100-headed like Ravan," he said.

    Hitting out at the Congress, Patra alleged Kharge was voicing the views of former Congress presidents Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

    Personal attacks on PM Modi started with Sonia Gandhi's "maut ka saudagar" (merchant of death) remarks during the 2007 Gujarat assembly polls, he said.

    "What Kharge said is condemnable and shows the mindset of the Congress. This is not merely an insult of Modi but of every Gujarati," he said.

    The Congress has denigrated the post of the prime minister, he added, holding that Modi is now recognised as a global leaders by countries around the world. Congress leader Madhusudan Mistry had recent said Modi will be shown his "aukat", Patra noted.

