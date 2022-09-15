BJP offers Kejriwal 5 autos as 'gift' after his run-in with Gujarat police over auto trip

Leader of the opposition, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, said, "Kejriwal has a convoy of 27 vehicles and 200 security personnel for his protection, but he chose to travel in an autorickshaw in Gujarat, creating a drama. So, we are presenting him with these vehicles to fulfil his desire to travel in three-wheelers in Delhi."

Delhi BJP MLAs arrived at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Thursday to 'gift' him five autorickshaws, just days after the AAP supremo clashed with Gujarat Police officers who tried to stop him from riding in a three-wheeler.

While standing outside the CM's residence, leader of the opposition, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, said, "Kejriwal has a convoy of 27 vehicles, but he enacted a drama in Gujarat by insisting on travelling in an autorickshaw."

Kejriwal had dinner at an auto driver's house in Ahmedabad on September 12 during a two-day visit to Gujarat earlier this week. The auto driver picked him up from his five-star hotel.

After police officers on Kejriwal's security detail tried to stop him from travelling in the auto, citing security concerns, a heated argument erupted. Later, a police officer sat beside the auto driver, and the autorickshaw was escorted by two police vehicles.

Bidhuri took a swipe at Kejriwal, saying, "He has a convoy of 27 vehicles and 200 security personnel for his protection, but he chose to travel in an autorickshaw in Gujarat, creating a drama. So, we are presenting him with these vehicles to fulfil his desire to travel in three-wheelers in Delhi."

According to the BJP leader, one autorickshaw will serve as a pilot, one with the tricolour for the chief minister, two for those who will accompany him, and one for his private secretary.

During his argument with Gujarat Police officers, Kejriwal stated that he did not want their protection and that he should be allowed to travel to dinner in an autorickshaw.

(With inputs from PTI)

