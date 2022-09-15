Delhi liquor scam: BJP airs new sting video to fire fresh salvo at AAP

Trivedi also noted that CM Kejriwal used to tell people to do a sting on those seeking money illegally from them and he will act against the culprits. This is the second such sting and no party's character has been distorted so much power than that of the AAP in the last seven to eight years.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday shared yet another purported sting operation video to claim that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi framed its excise policy to help a select few and used the money earned through alleged corruption to fund its campaign in Goa and Punjab assembly polls.

The BJP showed the purported sting at a press conference in which a person linked to liquor trade is claiming that the AAP government in Delhi deliberately kept smaller players out of its "tailor-made" excise policy, now scrapped, to help a few persons monopolise the market.

Addressing the press conference, the BJP said Kejriwal has no moral right to continue as chief minister.

The person featured in the sting is an accused in the case registered by the CBI to probe the alleged corruption linked to the policy, the BJP said.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the AAP government tried to ensure that only a few persons control the cash flow related to trade. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged that it was done for corruption.

"This money was used for the polls in Goa and Punjab," Trivedi alleged.

Trivedi also noted that CM Kejriwal used to tell people to do a sting on those seeking money illegally from them and he will act against the culprits. This is the second such sting and no party's character has been distorted so much power than that of the AAP in the last seven to eight years.

He also alleged that either Kejriwal should act or he should apologise for his statement. The character of the Aam Aadmi Party shows that politics for it is about "commission", Trivedi alleged.

Those who benefited from the excise policy also framed it, he said, adding that the sting was already in public domain and was not done by the BJP. BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said Kejriwal has no moral right to continue.

The AAP leader has repeatedly claimed that the excise policy was above board and the BJP has been using probe agencies to target his government for political reasons.