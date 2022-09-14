BMW exposes Bhagwant Mann's false claim; German carmaker says not opening shop in Punjab

The Punjab government had on Tuesday claimed that Germany's luxury carmaker BMW has agreed to set up its auto part manufacturing unit in the state.

In a major embarrassment for Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, BMW on Wednesday rubbished claims that the German luxury carmaker has agreed to set up its auto part manufacturing unit in the state.

In an official statement released, the BMW Group in India said it has "no plans for setting up additional manufacturing operations in Punjab".

Also read: BMW limited-edition '50 Jahre M Edition' launched in India; priced at Rs 1.52 crore

"With BMW, MINI and Motorrad, the BMW Group has its sight set firmly on the premium sector of the Indian automobile market," the statement added.

"Along with cars and motorcycles, BMW Group's activities in India comprise of financial services for its premium clientele. BMW India and BMW India Financial Services are 100% subsidiaries of the BMW Group and are headquartered in Gurgaon (National Capital Region)," the statement noted.

"BMW Group is firmly committed to its Indian operations with its manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Pune, a training centre in Gurgaon NCR and a well-developed dealer network across major metropolitans of the country," it added.

The German carmaker's statement came a day after the Punjab government claimed that an agreement with BMW had arrived during the CM's visit to the company's headquarters in Germany on Tuesday. An official release quoting Mann said this would be the company's second unit in India as one such unit was already operational in Chennai.

According to PTI, Mann is currently visiting the country to woo investors as his government promotes Punjab as the most preferred destination for business.

The Punjab government's statement added, "During the visit, the CM showcased the state government's exemplary work to promote the industry in the state, after which BMW agreed to set up its auto component unit in the state."

Bhagwant Mann reportedly said that the move would boost the state's industrial growth and open new employment avenues for the youth.

Also read: BMW for loyalty, commitment: Indian IT firm rewards employees with Rs 1 crore car

The PTI report added that the Punjab CM invited BMW to collaborate with the state in the e-mobility sector. Mann was reportedly apprised that e-mobility is a significant sector of focus for the auto giant, which targets 50 per cent of its global sales to consist of fully electric vehicles by 2030. The chief minister reportedly said Punjab's EV Policy is expected to usher in a new era for the e-mobility sector in the state.

(With inputs from PTI)