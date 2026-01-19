Senior BJP leaders arrived at the party headquarters for the National President nominations. Nitin Nabin is set to file his papers for the top post, with leaders like Ravi Shankar Prasad and Deepak Prakash welcoming the move.

Top BJP Leaders Arrive for Presidential Nominations

BJP leaders including the current National President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Haryana Chief Minister Naib Saini, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, among others arrived at the party headquarters ahead of the nominations for the BJP National President on Monday.

Leaders Applaud Nitin Nabin's Candidacy

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad applauded the potential selection of Nitin Nabin as the National President of the Bhartiya Janata Party, saying that it's a matter of great fortune for Bihar that a senior leader is becoming the National President. "It is a matter of great fortune that a senior leader from our Bihar is today becoming the National President... Today is a matter of great joy for us... He is my voter in Patna, and I am his... May he be highly successful, take the party forward, that is our best wish," he said.

BJP leader Deepak Prakash said, "Nominations are going to be filed today, and as BJP workers, it is a day of celebration for all of us. Therefore, we have all come... We will participate in Nitin Nabin's nomination."

Nomination Process and Schedule

Meanwhile, Nitin Nabin, the BJP's National Working President, is all set to file his nomination for the top post today. The nomination process is scheduled to take place between 2 pm and 4 pm, followed by the scrutiny of nomination papers from 4 pm to 5 pm. Candidates will have the option to withdraw their nominations between 5 pm and 6 pm, and the national election officer will issue a press statement at 6:30 pm.

Who is Nitin Nabin?

Nitin Nabin is currently 45 years old. He was appointed as the national working president on December 14, 2025. Now, the party is likely to make him the national president, succeeding JP Nadda. If this happens, he'll be the youngest ever to hold the post. (ANI)