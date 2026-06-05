Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma congratulated Satish Poonia and Alka Gurjar on their nomination as BJP's Rajya Sabha candidates. Poonia thanked the party, calling it a tribute to countless workers. Elections for 24 seats are underway.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday congratulated senior BJP leaders Satish Poonia and Alka Gurjar on their nomination as the party's Rajya Sabha candidates from the state.

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In a post on X, the Chief Minister lauded the extensive organisational experience and commitment of both leaders. "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes on the declaration of Shri Satish Poonia Ji, the BJP's Haryana state in-charge and former Rajasthan state president, and Smt. Alka Gurjar Ji, the national minister of the BJP, as a candidate for the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan by the Bharatiya Janata Party", he said. भारतीय जनता पार्टी द्वारा राज्यसभा के लिए राजस्थान से भाजपा हरियाणा के प्रदेश प्रभारी एवं राजस्थान के पूर्व प्रदेश अध्यक्ष श्री सतीश पूनियां जी तथा भाजपा की राष्ट्रीय मंत्री श्रीमती अल्का गुर्जर जी को उम्मीदवार घोषित किए जाने पर हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। आप दोनों का व्यापक… pic.twitter.com/KBVNHPNuS7 — Bhajanlal Sharma (@BhajanlalBjp) June 4, 2026

The BJP has officially fielded Satish Poonia, the party's Haryana state in-charge and former Rajasthan state president, and Alka Gurjar, the BJP's national minister, as its candidates for the Upper House.

"Your extensive organisational experience, dedication to public service, and commitment to the nation's interest will provide a strong voice to the aspirations of Rajasthan and the country in Parliament. I am fully confident that your contribution will further strengthen the resolve for public welfare, good governance, and nation-building", he said.

Poonia Thanks Party Leadership

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Satish Poonia on Thursday thanked the party leadership after being nominated as the BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate from Rajasthan, saying the decision reflected the party's faith in its workers.

"The party has always given me due importance as a worker. I see this not as a personal honour but as a tribute to the countless workers who have strengthened the organisation. The trust reposed in me to serve in the Rajya Sabha is immense, and I will strive to fulfil this responsibility with sincerity," he said.

Rajya Sabha Election Schedule

Earlier, the Election Commission issued a notification for biennial elections to 24 Rajya Sabha seats from ten states. This includes four seats each in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, a three seats each in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, two seats in Jharkhand, and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur and Meghalaya.

The filing of nominations has begun, and the last date is June 8. Notification was also issued for the Rajya Sabha bypoll for a seat each in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha. (ANI)