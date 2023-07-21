Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH | BJP MP Locket Chatterjee breaks down on violence against women during Bengal panchayat polls

    Drawing attention to the distressing Manipur video, the BJP MP highlighted that similar incidents of sexual assault have taken place in West Bengal during the Panchayat elections. Overwhelmed with emotion, Chatterjee broke down while urging people to pay attention to the plight of Bengal's daughters as well.

    First Published Jul 21, 2023, 4:11 PM IST

    In the aftermath of the shocking Manipur incident that stirred national outrage, BJP MP from Hooghly, Locket Chatterjee, emotionally shared harrowing accounts of alleged sexual assault against women candidates during the Panchayat polls in West Bengal.

    During a press conference, while recounting incidents of atrocities against women, Locket Chatterjee expressed her concern, "We are also women. We also want to save our daughters. We are also country's daughters. West Bengal is a part of the country. PM Modi yesterday condemned the Manipur incident. He said that law and order should work for women’s safety in every state. We want you to talk about the daughters of our region too."

    Drawing attention to the distressing Manipur video, the BJP MP highlighted that similar incidents of sexual assault have taken place in West Bengal during the Panchayat elections. Overwhelmed with emotion, Chatterjee broke down while urging people to pay attention to the plight of Bengal's daughters as well.

    "On the day of election on July 8, in Panchla a BJP woman worker was asked to strip down and her private parts were touched. On July 11, counting day, in Domjur, a TMC candidate was assaulted. She even filed an FIR. But there is no video because people were carrying guns inside the booth. So, would we only talk about these issues when a video goes viral? Why is everybody keeping mum?" she said.

    Addressing a press conference, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar said, "We condemn the Manipur incident, it is a sad incident but a woman BJP worker was paraded naked in South Panchla, is it less sad than the Manipur incident? The difference is that there is no video of this incident because Mamata Banerjee's police will not allow it to be recorded."

    In the recently concluded panchayat polls in the state, nearly 50 people of various political parties, including BJP, Congress and TMC, were killed in poll violence. However, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, whose TMC swept the panchayat elections claimed that 19 people died in poll-related violence since June 8.

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2023, 4:16 PM IST
