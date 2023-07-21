'Beti Bachao' now turned into 'Beti Jalao': Mamata Banerjee attacks BJP over Manipur situation

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    During the event, TMC MP and Mamata's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, declared a protest in Delhi on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, over the Centre's alleged halting of funds to the state. He also announced plans to peacefully gherao the houses of all BJP leaders on August 5.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 21, 2023, 3:38 PM IST

    West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Friday (July 21) launched a scathing attack on the BJP during the TMC's Martyrs' Day, accusing them of hypocrisy in their 'Beti Bachao' campaign, which she claimed had now transformed into "Beti Jalao" (burn the daughter).

    The event, attended by a massive crowd in the heart of the city, provided a platform for Mamata to express her concerns over the violence in Manipur and nationwide. She questioned the BJP's commitment to safeguarding women, referring to the recent incidents where accused in high-profile cases were granted bail.

    Kolkata: Man arrested for trying to enter CM Mamata Banerjee's house; arms, contraband recovered

    Mamata's fiery address promised a strong retaliation from the women of the country against the BJP in the forthcoming elections.

    "I want to ask PM Modi did the incident in Manipur not hurt you even a little? You point fingers at West Bengal but don't you have love for sisters and mothers? Till when daughters will be burnt, Dalits, minorities will be killed, people will be killed? We will not leave Manipur, North Eastern sisters are our sisters," CM Mamata Banerjee said.

    The viral video from Manipur, capturing the horrifying incident on May 4, where two tribal women were paraded naked, has sparked nationwide outrage. The Opposition has launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP in Manipur, calling for Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation.

    In the wake of the distressing event, Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal and leader of the 'INDIA' alliance, revealed that she has urged all the Chief Ministers within the alliance to visit Manipur collectively. The proposed visit date will be communicated later, as they unite against the heinous act and demand justice for the victims.

    The TMC chief also said the Opposition bloc would organise all protests against the Centre under banner of alliance "INDIA".

    'Do you have any shame?' BJP lashes out at Mamata for Manipur-type assault on woman in West Bengal

    Mamata Banerjee's grand rally comes shortly after her participation in the joint Opposition meeting held in Bengaluru. The meeting led to the decision to name their front "INDIA" or Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

    During the event, TMC MP and Mamata's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, declared a protest in Delhi on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, over the Centre's alleged halting of funds to the state. He also announced plans to peacefully gherao the houses of all BJP leaders on August 5.

    With a massive crowd gathering in central Kolkata for the rally, extensive security measures were put in place. A record number of 5,000 police personnel were deployed in and around the venue.

    Martyrs' Day is an annual event observed by TMC on July 21, commemorating the killing of 13 people in police firing during a Youth Congress rally in 1993 under the then Left Front government. Mamata Banerjee, who was the Youth Congress state president at the time, has continued to observe Martyrs' Day every year since she formed TMC in 1998.

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2023, 3:38 PM IST
