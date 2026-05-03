BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal says an NDA win in West Bengal will help create an India free from Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. Ahead of the results, West Bengal's CEO has promised a peaceful count with a three-tier security system involving 200 CAPF companies.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sanjay Jaiswal on Sunday expressed strong confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's performance across five poll-bound states, following the upcoming results, especially highlighting a major shift expected in West Bengal.

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The BJP MP further emphasised that the alliance's victory in West Bengal would be a turning point in the national effort to remove Rohingyas and Bangladeshis from India. Talking to the reporters on the elections in 5 states, BJP MP Jaiswal said, "BJP-NDA alliance governments will be formed. Especially in Bengal, the people's hopes are with the NDA and BJP. By winning Bengal, we will create a free India from Bangladeshis and Rohingyas."

Massive Security for Peaceful Vote Counting

Meanwhile, as West Bengal braces for the high-stakes conclusion of its electoral process, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal on Sunday issued a stern warning against disruption, promising a transparent and peaceful counting day backed by a massive security apparatus.

In a series of briefings ahead of the count, Agarwal emphasised that the Election Commission has left nothing to chance, deploying a rigorous three-tier security system to guard counting centres across the state.

Three-Tier Security and Transparency Measures

To ensure the integrity of the process, a multi-layered force has been mobilised. 200 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are dedicated exclusively to counting centres. Security is divided between the State Police, State Armed Police, and CAPF. CCTV cameras have been installed outside counting halls to monitor all movement.

"All arrangements are in place. There is a three-tier security arrangement; our RO (Returning Officer), ARO (Assistant Returning Officer), counting agents, and counting supervisors are all ready; they have undergone training multiple times. There is no possibility of any disruption anywhere, everything will happen as per the rules...200 companies of CAPF have been deployed for the counting centres," he said.

"A three-tier security arrangement has been made. The state police, state armed police, and CAPF will remain deployed for security. All security arrangements are in place. CCTV cameras have also been installed outside the hall... All responsibilities have been divided. If there is any negligence, action will be taken. Security forces, CAPF, everyone has been briefed," he added.

Agarwal made it clear that transparency is the priority, and the burden of responsibility lies with those inside the halls. He issued a direct warning to officials: "All government employees, whether from the central government or the state government, any person inside the counting hall, including RO (Returning Officer), ARO, if there is any mischief, they will be held responsible... All rules will be followed. Just as voting took place peacefully, the counting will also take place peacefully... I request all political parties, candidates, party agents, the public, and everyone that the counting should take place peacefully. There will be no mischief anywhere. Everything will be peaceful," said Bengal CEO.

CEO Appeals for Calm and Cooperation

Reflecting on the relatively peaceful conduct of the first two phases of polling, the CEO appealed to the public and political stakeholders to maintain decorum. He confirmed that high-level meetings have been held with District Magistrates, the Director General of Police, and other top officials to preempt any unrest.

"The Election Commission has held a meeting with magistrates, police, district officials, and the Director General of Police. I request the people not to create any unrest, nor allow others to do so. There should be no violence during the counting of votes after the elections in the state. Nothing happened during the polling in the first and second phases. I hope nothing will happen tomorrow as well... My request is to let the counting tomorrow take place peacefully. I assure you that the counting will be transparent. We will monitor it at every level... I request everyone to maintain peace and calm," said Agarwal.

With counting supervisors and agents having undergone multiple rounds of training, the commission aims to replicate the "peaceful voting" environment during the final tally, ensuring the democratic mandate is delivered without interference.

Counting will begin at 8:00 am with postal ballots, followed by EVM counting at 8:30 am, with results to be updated in real time on ECINET and the official election portal. (ANI)