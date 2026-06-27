HSGMC delegation alleges "third-degree torture" of Sikh pilgrims after a clash in Uttarakhand. They demand the immediate release of arrested members, an FIR against locals, and better security arrangements for the ongoing Hemkund Sahib Yatra.

A delegation of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) and Sikh religious leaders on Saturday raised serious concerns over the recent clash in Uttarakhand involving Sikh pilgrims. Alleging "third-degree torture" and biased police action, the leaders have demanded the immediate release of community members and better security arrangements for the ongoing Hemkund Sahib Yatra.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sikh Leaders Allege Police Brutality

Speaking on the arrest of four community members in Uttarakhand following a clash with locals, Baba Major Singh Sodhi alleged severe police brutality. "Before they were presented before the Court, their legs were broken. Their pagdi was taken off, and they were subjected to third degree torcher. We demanded from the Govt that they be immediately released. And FIR should also be lodged against the locals who were involved. The administration has sought some time. If our demands are not met, more jathas will come from Punjab," said Baba Major Singh Sodhi. He further added that they have been in contact with top officials across state lines. "We had also spoken with Haryana CM as a meeting was fixed with the head of Haryana Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee. Phone conversation with Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami was also done. We were given an assurance," he said.

Delegation Demands Pilgrim Safety

Harmanpreet Singh, a member of the HSGMC, stated that the delegation reached the spot following instructions from their leadership to address the safety concerns of pilgrims. "In the past few days, our President, Jagjit Singh Dinda Ji, met with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. He discussed this issue with him. And today, a delegation of ours has reached here according to his instructions. We have met with the organizations (jathebandis) and discussions are ongoing. The incident that took place in the past few days is strongly condemned by the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee in the harshest words," Harmanpreet Singh said.

He emphasised the need for a robust security framework given the scale of the pilgrimage. "Furthermore, we demand from the Uttarakhand administration and the Chief Minister that arrangements for the safety of our groups (jathas) who go for the darshan of Hemkund Sahib should be made. This is because pilgrims go to Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara in lakhs. Such minor incidents that have occurred cause tension to increase across the entire country. It is the age of social media. There are some mischievous elements because of whom the entire atmosphere becomes tense," he added.

'Targeted Action is Wrong': HSGMC Member Appeals for Harmony

Gurjeet Singh, another member of the HSGMC, appealed for communal harmony while criticising the "targeted" nature of the government's response. "I want to say that the Sikh community is one that prays for the well-being of all (Sarbat da bhala). This is a community that believes in taking everyone along. If you go to the Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple), there are four doors representing all four religions: Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, and Christian. There is equality for all four religions there," Gurjeet Singh Ji said.

Recalling the roots of the faith, he added, "And the Sikh community prays for everyone's well-being. As I would like to share, the Sikh religion was founded by Baba Nanak Dev Ji. He chose Bala and Mardana, a Hindu and a Muslim, to accompany him, sending a message that all are one. First and foremost, a person should be a human being and part of humanity. He gave a message of unity for all religions."

Critiquing the administrative handling of the clash, Gurjeet Singh noted, "However, the actions taken by the government there are completely wrong. They targeted one community, and cases were filed against them even though they were tourists. It was the duty of the police and administration to take equal action against whoever was at fault. If you don't hold the guilty party accountable, they will repeat the mistake a second and even a third time. I repeatedly urge the administration to take equal action against the guilty and file cases against them."

"This is necessary so that there is no hindrance to the ongoing Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage in the future. As you know, tourists travel across the country. The highest number of tourists in the country visit Darbar Sahib in Amritsar. There, Hindus and Muslims sit together in the same row to partake in langar. Everyone is given equal respect. Have you ever heard of such an incident occurring there? Everyone is treated with honour," he said.

He appealed to people to maintain peace and brotherhood and requested the CM to take action. "I also appeal to society to maintain this brotherhood among Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians. My request to Pushkar Dhami Ji, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, is that equal action be taken. Do not look at this through the lens of elections, as it creates discord in society. Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh," Gurjeet Singh said. (ANI)