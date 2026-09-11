BJP MP Ajit Gopchade praised PM Narendra Modi's leadership ahead of the BRICS Summit, stating it signifies India's rise as a global power. Meanwhile, BJP leader Nalin Kohli defended the summit's importance against criticism from the Congress party.

BJP Hails PM Modi's Leadership Ahead of BRICS Summit

BJP MP Ajit Gopchade on Friday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership ahead of the BRICS Summit 2026, saying the gathering of leaders from member countries reflects India's emergence as a global power and could contribute to peace and prosperity.

Gopchade said the country should congratulate PM Modi for bringing together world leaders and strengthening India's position on the international stage. “The entire nation should congratulate Prime Minister Modi and express gratitude to him, as this represents a glimpse of a global superpower. When Prime Minister Modi speaks of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, he does not merely talk; he delivers results,” Gopchade said.

He added that PM Modi enjoys the support and blessings of the people of India and claimed that his leadership has received global recognition. “The people of India have their blessings with PM Modi. The entire world has acknowledged PM Modi as a leader. Eleven nations coming together will transform the landscape of the country, the Earth, and the entire world. Peace will be restored, and prosperity will follow,” he said.

BJP Defends Summit's Significance Amidst Congress Criticism

Meanwhile, BJP leader Nalin Kohli defended the significance of the BRICS Summit while responding to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's remarks on the grouping. “One has noted Dr Shashi Tharoor's statement, and anyone who understands diplomacy would see great value in the BRICS summit,” Kohli said.

He highlighted the participation of heads of government and heads of state from major countries, saying the summit would provide an important platform for multilateral engagement and bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Modi. “You have heads of government and heads of state of some of the most important countries in the world coming here to attend a multilateral event to have one-on-one with our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Obviously, this is going to be something that the world is watching,” he said.

Kohli said the summit could have implications for global governance and international security and questioned the Congress party's criticism of the event, particularly remarks made by senior leader P Chidambaram. His comments came after Chidambaram questioned the tangible benefits India had received from recent BRICS summits and said he had not seen significant outcomes from the last two or three meetings.

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13, marking its fourth chairship of the grouping. India's 2026 BRICS chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.” (ANI)