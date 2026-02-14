BJP MP Nishikant Dubey fiercely criticised Rahul Gandhi's statements on the India-US trade deal, calling him a 'mahamurkh' LoP. Dubey defended the government's policies on protecting farmers and boosting textile exports against Gandhi's allegations.

Dubey slams Rahul Gandhi's criticism

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday strongly criticised Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's video statement regarding the India-US interim trade agreement, calling him a "mahamurkh" LoP and defending the Centre's approach to safeguarding farmers and boosting exports.

"I have never seen such a 'mahamurkh' LoP in this country. To protect cotton farmers, for the last 8 years, PM Modi has put in place 11% import duty. After the farmers are safeguarded, how the textile sector is to be freed and made competitive because we are competing with Vietnam - incentive is being given for this," Dubey told ANI.

Dubey said small-scale exporters will have zero tariff under the India-US trade deal and added that Rahul Gandhi sets an example in spreading nonsense and instigating others. "Even in the India-US Trade deal, our exporters who run small-scale industry and export the most, there will be zero per cent tariff on it. If someone wants to learn to say nonsense, instigate others and indulge in treason, they should learn from Rahul Gandhi," he further said.

Rahul Gandhi alleges 'trap' in trade deal

The remarks came in response to Gandhi's recent criticism of the agreement, in which he alleged that the deal would adversely impact India's cotton farmers and textile exporters. Gandhi said that while Indian garments face an 18 per cent tariff in the United States, Bangladesh is being given a zero per cent tariff benefit on garment exports on the condition that it imports American cotton.

Questioning the policy framework, he alleged that importing American cotton would harm domestic farmers, while not importing it would harm the textile industry. He further claimed that Bangladesh was signalling a possible reduction or halt in cotton imports from India, which, he said, could worsen the situation for Indian producers.

In a post on X, the Congress MP wrote, "18% Tariff vs 0% -- Let me explain how the expert liar Prime Minister and his cabinet are spreading confusion on this issue. And how they are cheating India's cotton farmers and textile exporters through the India-US trade deal. Bangladesh is being given 0% tariff benefit on garment exports to the US -- the only condition is that they import American cotton. After the announcement of 18% tariff on Indian garments, when I raised the question in Parliament about the special concession being given to Bangladesh, the reply from a minister of the Modi government was: "If we also want the same benefit, we will have to import cotton from America." Why was this fact hidden from the country till now?"

He said that the agreement would push millions towards unemployment and economic distress. He also criticised the government's handling of the negotiations, stating that a deal in the national interest should have safeguarded both cotton farmers and textile exporters.

"And what kind of policy is this? Is this really any kind of choice -- or is it a trap designed to push us into a "well in front, ditch behind" situation? If we import American cotton, our own farmers will be ruined. If we don't import it, our textile industry will lag behind and get destroyed. And now Bangladesh is also giving signals that it may reduce or even stop importing cotton from India," the post read.

"The textile industry and cotton farming are the backbone of livelihood in India. Crores of people's daily bread depend on these very sectors. Attacking these sectors means pushing millions of families into the pit of unemployment and economic crisis. A visionary government that thinks in the national interest would have negotiated a deal that protects and ensures the prosperity of both cotton farmers and textile exporters. But exactly the opposite has happened -- Narendra "Surrender" Modi and his ministers have made an agreement that is likely to inflict deep damage on both sectors," the post further read.

Details of the India-US Interim Agreement

The India-US Interim Agreement, announced last week, is intended as a framework for a reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade pact between the two countries. The agreement will involve the elimination or reduction of tariffs on US industrial goods and a wide range of food and agricultural products, including dried distillers' grains, red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products. In return, the United States will apply a reciprocal tariff of 18 per cent on selected Indian goods, including textiles, apparel, leather, footwear, plastics, rubber, organic chemicals, home decor, artisanal products, and certain machinery. Upon full implementation, US tariffs on items such as generic pharmaceuticals, gems and diamonds, and aircraft parts will be removed. (ANI)