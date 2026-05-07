BJP MP Rahul Sinha alleges the killing of Suvendu Adhikari's PA was a 'political murder' by the TMC. He warned of legal action, saying the BJP would not spare conspirators. Adhikari called it a 'pre-planned murder.' TMC has demanded a CBI probe.

BJP Alleges TMC Conspiracy in 'Political Murder'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rahul Sinha on Thursday alleged that the killing of Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant Chandranath in Madhyamgram was a "political murder" and accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of being involved in a conspiracy. Sinha alleged that the TMC was behind the incident and warned that the party would not be spared if found guilty. He also said the BJP would seek legal action in the case and ensure justice for its workers. Chandra was allegedly shot at on Wednesday and later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital near Madhyamgram.

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Speaking to the reporters in Madhyamgram, Sinha said, "This is a political murder. A complete investigation is underway. During their (TMC) time, the CBI used to investigate, and the state police would destroy evidence, but that time has changed now. Right now, the BJP is in power at both the Centre and the state. CBI and CID will start working with the new government, and we will not spare the TMC people who hatched this conspiracy." "We do not support violence, but we will legally seek accountability for every drop of our workers' blood and give a befitting response to TMC. In the Abhaya case, many TMC leaders escaped, but in this case, they will be held accountable, and the people of Bengal will celebrate a victory festival that day," he further added.

Suvendu Adhikari Echoes 'Pre-Planned' Murder Claim

Earlier, West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari described the incident as a "cold-blooded and pre-planned murder" and appealed to BJP workers to maintain peace while assuring that the culprits would be brought to justice. "This is a pre-planned murder, and this is what DGP said. A recce was done for two to three days, and the murder was fully planned," Adhikari said.

TMC Demands Court-Monitored CBI Probe

Meanwhile, the All India Trinamool Congress condemned the killing and demanded a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident. (ANI)